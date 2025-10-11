Trump and Zelenskyy discuss possible US Tomahawk missile supply to Ukraine – Axios

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the potential transfer of US-made Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine during a phone call on Saturday, according to Axios.

The missiles, which can strike targets deep inside Russia, would significantly expand Ukraine’s long-range capabilities. Kyiv argues that such weapons could strengthen its negotiating position and help push Russian President Vladimir Putin toward diplomacy.

It is not immediately clear whether a decision on the transfer was reached.

Zelenskyy described the 30-minute call as "good and very productive," saying he congratulated Trump on the Middle East peace deal "he really secured," calling it "a strong result."

"If a war can be stopped in that region, then surely others can be stopped as well - including this Russian war," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He said he informed Trump about Russia's recent strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and thanked him for his "readiness to support us."

The leaders also discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, with Zelenskyy noting "there are good options and strong ideas on how to truly reinforce us."

Trump said earlier this week that he has "sort of made a decision" about authorizing Tomahawk missile sales to NATO allies who could then transfer them to Ukraine, but added that he wants to understand how Kyiv plans to use them.

Putin has warned that supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine would mark "a completely new stage of escalation."

A senior Ukrainian delegation led by Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is expected to travel to Washington next week for further talks on security cooperation and sanctions policy.

Tomahawk debate centers on escalation fears

The Tomahawk request has been debated since it first emerged during Trump and Zelenskyy's conversations in July 2025, when Trump asked why Ukraine hadn't struck Moscow and Zelenskyy responded "We can if you give us the weapons."

Zelenskyy formally pressed the issue again during their UN meeting in late September, when Trump responded "we will work on it."

With ranges up to 2,400 kilometers, the BGM-109 Tomahawk could put Moscow and strategic Russian military facilities within striking distance.