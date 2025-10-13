Trump reportedly to host Zelenskyy at White House this week

US President Donald Trump intends to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on 17 October, Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller said on X, citing three sources.

The potential meeting between the Ukrainian and American presidents could take place on Friday, 17 October, Miller's sources indicated. No further details are currently available.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, confirmed the official invitation to Suspilne. "Ambassador of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna confirms the official invitation from President Trump for the President of Ukraine to visit the United States for a meeting," the Ukrainian Embassy in the US said, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Sources in the White House confirmed Trump's invitation to Zelenskyy, Suspilne reported.

Zelenskyy and Trump last met in late September during the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Over the past several days, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump have held two phone conversations, which included discussions about providing Ukraine with American Tomahawk cruise missiles.

A Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is beginning a week of negotiations with American counterparts in Washington.