A Russian diesel-electric submarine has surfaced near the coast of Brittany in northwestern France, prompting NATO to station a French Navy frigate for surveillance operations. NATO Maritime Command announced the development through a statement posted on the social media platform X.

"A French Navy frigate conducts surveillance of the Alliance's maritime approaches, marking the presence of a Russian submarine operating on the surface off the coast of Brittany," NATO Maritime Command said. The organization added: "NATO stands ready to defend our Alliance with constant vigilance and maritime awareness across the Atlantic."

The vessel in question is the B-261 Novorossiysk, a diesel-electric submarine belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. According to NATO Maritime Command, the submarine has been operating on the surface, a posture that renders it visible to detection systems and represents a departure from typical submarine operations, which prioritize remaining submerged.

Technical emergency alleged

According to the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which maintains connections to Russian military sources, the submarine was forced to surface due to a serious technical malfunction in its fuel system. "Fuel began to flow directly into the hold, creating an explosive-hazard situation," VChK-OGPU reported based on its military contacts.

The channel further noted that the crew lacked the capacity to remedy the problem independently. "The crew did not have the necessary spare parts or specialists needed to fix the malfunction," VChK-OGPU stated, indicating that the situation prevented the submarine from continuing submerged operations.

Operational history

The B-261 Novorossiysk was laid down in Saint Petersburg in 2010, launched in 2013, and entered service with the Russian Navy in 2014, according to available records. The submarine is assigned to the 4th Separate Submarine Brigade of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

The vessel's deployment to Atlantic waters and subsequent surfacing represent a notable incident involving Russian naval operations in NATO's strategic maritime zones. The French Navy's assignment to monitor the submarine reflects NATO's ongoing surveillance capabilities in the region.

NATO response

NATO's statement emphasized the alliance's operational posture in response to the incident. "NATO stands ready to defend our Alliance, maintaining constant vigilance and maritime awareness throughout the Atlantic Ocean," the statement conveyed. The deployment of the French Navy frigate reflects standard procedures for tracking foreign military vessels in NATO-monitored waters.

The incident underscores ongoing Russian naval operations in Atlantic approaches to Europe and highlights NATO's ability to detect and respond to submarine activities in its strategic zones.