France considering sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine – Politico citing French official

AMX-56 Nexter Leclerc tank. File photo: Daniel Steger/OpenPhoto.net via Wikimedia Commons
So far, Germany doesn’t agree on sending its tanks to Ukraine. Pressure on the country’s chancellor Scholz intensified after Britain announced last weekend that it would send its own Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. The French are also considering sending their own Leclerc tanks to Ukraine in a bid to provide Berlin with a joint framework for tank shipments, Politico reports.
Scholz will send tanks to Ukraine if Biden goes first – media
“The subject is complicated and hasn’t been settled yet in Paris. But we are thinking about it,” a French official told Politico, before nodding to an upcoming meeting on Sunday. “We’ll see what gets decided at the joint French-German Cabinet meeting.”
Read also:
EU Parliament calls on Scholz to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine “without delay”
Germany said tanks will be the first item on the agenda of new defense minister Boris Pistorius
UK to supply 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in “coming weeks,” followed by around 30 AS90 SPGs
Tags: France, Leclerc tank