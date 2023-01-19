France considering sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine – Politico citing French official

AMX-56 Nexter Leclerc tank. File photo: Daniel Steger/OpenPhoto.net via Wikimedia Commons 

So far, Germany doesn’t agree on sending its tanks to Ukraine. Pressure on the country’s chancellor Scholz intensified after Britain announced last weekend that it would send its own Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. The French are also considering sending their own Leclerc tanks to Ukraine in a bid to provide Berlin with a joint framework for tank shipments, Politico reports.

“The subject is complicated and hasn’t been settled yet in Paris. But we are thinking about it,” a French official told Politico, before nodding to an upcoming meeting on Sunday. “We’ll see what gets decided at the joint French-German Cabinet meeting.”

