France considering sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine – Politico citing French official

AMX-56 Nexter Leclerc tank. File photo: Daniel Steger/OpenPhoto.net via Wikimedia Commons

So far, Germany doesn’t agree on sending its tanks to Ukraine. Pressure on the country’s chancellor Scholz intensified after Britain announced last weekend that it would send its own Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. The French are also considering sending their own Leclerc tanks to Ukraine in a bid to provide Berlin with a joint framework for tank shipments, Politico reports.

“The subject is complicated and hasn’t been settled yet in Paris. But we are thinking about it,” a French official told Politico, before nodding to an upcoming meeting on Sunday. “We’ll see what gets decided at the joint French-German Cabinet meeting.”

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: France, Leclerc tank