EU Parliament calls on Scholz to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine “without delay”

Members of the European Parliament have called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany to provide long-sought Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, along with an air defence system.

Their Common Foreign and Security Policy report states that the EU and its member states need to increase their military, political and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and strengthen their defence in countering Russian threats to European security.

Moreover, in their annual 2022 report on the implementation of the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), adopted on Wednesday by 459 votes in favour, 93 against and 85 abstentions, MEPs call for the immediate deployment of modern weapons and a next-generation air defence system, urging German Chancellor Scholz to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine without further delay.

They stress that Ukraine is defending its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and urgently needs military aid and heavy weaponry to win the war.

The report comes ahead of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies at the Ramstein military base in Germany amid a push to provide main battle tanks for Ukraine, as pressure mounts on Germany to allow the supply ot Leopard battle tanks or at least allow their tranfer from allies.

The Leopards are seen as the best choice to supply Ukraine with a large-scale tank force.

The UK had pledged last week tosend Challenger tanksto Ukraine in a move seen as creating pressure on Germany to send the Leopards.