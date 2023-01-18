For peace, Ukraine needs “significant increase” in weapons – NATO chief Stoltenberg

Speaking ahead of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies at the Ramstein military base in Germany, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Ukraine needs more weapons and that this is the only way to a peaceful solution of the war.

“This is a pivotal moment in the war and the need for a significant increase in support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“If we want a negotiated peaceful solution tomorrow we need to provide more weapons today.”

The statement comes amid a push to provide main battle tanks for Ukraine, as pressure mounts on Germany to allow the supply ot Leopard battle tanks or at least allow their tranfer from allies. The Leopards are seen as the best choice to supply Ukraine with a large-scale tank force.

Apart from tanks, Stoltenberg said Ukraine needed not only more air defence systems and armor, but also ammunition, spare parts, and maintenance capabilities to ensure that its existing weapons continued to function.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: military aid to Ukraine, NATO, Stoltenberg