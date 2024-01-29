Eng
US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to oversee military aid usage

US auditors have traveled to Kyiv to review the spending of American military assistance to Ukraine, as no violations have been identified previously, and the Pentagon continues to ensure taxpayer funds are used appropriately.
US inspectors arrive in Kyiv on January 29. Photo: @USAmbKyiv via X
On 29 January, general inspectors from the US Department of Defense, State Department, and Agency for International Development (USAID) arrived in Kyiv to help audit Ukraine’s usage of American military assistance, US Ambassador Bridget Brink said on X.

The visit comes after the Pentagon created a new team last fall to monitor security aid to Ukraine, following calls for more oversight from Republicans. Diana Shaw, the State Department Inspector General, says the team is “continuing their mission to provide robust, coordinated oversight of taxpayer funds.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense initiated a self-reporting concept on aid usage last November. A plan for joint physical inspections in the first half of 2024 has already been agreed upon. On 20 January, MoD’s Internal Audit Service, Armed Forces, and US embassy representatives held their first joint check of arms and equipment given by American partners. The audit’s results are currently being processed. There were no comments from US representatives during the collective work.

At the 18th Ramstein Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on 23 January, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed the US has “seen no credible evidence” of misuse or illicit diversion of provided equipment. “The United States continues to work hard to monitor and account for US security assistance delivered to Ukraine,” he said.

