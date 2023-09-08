Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The first ten Leopard 1 tanks from the promised batch of 100 arrived in Ukraine

The first ten Leopard 1 tanks supplied by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine, Denmark’s armed forces said on 8 September 2023.
byBohdan Ben
08/09/2023
Leopard 1A5 tank. Source: Defense Express
Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany announced in February 2023 that they would provide 100 Leopard 1 tanks in the “coming months.”

The first ten tanks have been sent to Ukraine. And more are on the way,” the Danish armed forces said in a statement cited by the AFP.

They added that Danish troops in Germany are currently training Ukrainian forces to use the tanks.

Denmark’s Leopard 1 A5 tanks were in service until 2005. The country purchased 51 modern Leopard 2A4 tanks in 1997 and subsequently substituted the older Leopard 1 tanks.

The Leopard 1 tanks entered service for the first time in 1965 and were modified several times.

As was reported earlier, Ukraine received 71 modern Leopard 2 tanks in 2023 from EU countries, while 14 more were pledged and are expected to be delivered soon.

Forbes: Ukraine has lost only five out of 71 Leopard 2 tanks during the counteroffensive

