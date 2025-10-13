Russian husband-and-wife spy duo tried to send bomb through Polish courier network — investigation

Poland has uncovered another Russian spy network. This time, it’s not only about intelligence gathering but also an attempt to send an explosive device through a courier service, the Polish Prosecutor's Office reports.

Russian agents under Polish justice scrutiny

On 9 October 2025, the prosecutor of the Silesian branch of the Polish Criminal Police Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the District Court in Sosnowiec against two Russian citizens — Ihor R. and Iryna R.

They are accused of espionage on behalf of the FSB, including transmitting information that could have harmed Poland’s security.

The investigation found that Ihor R. cooperated with Russia’s Federal Security Service against Poland from February to August 2022.

“Specifically, he collected and transmitted information about Russian opposition activists living in Poland, as well as individuals and institutions providing them with assistance,” said Prosecutor Przemysław Nowak, Spokesperson for the National Prosecutor’s Office.

Encrypted data, a parcel to Russia, and a shaped charge bomb

According to investigators, Ihor transmitted the collected data to his wife, Iryna R., on an encrypted device so she could deliver it to the FSB in Russia.

While in Russia, Iryna attempted to hand over the data to the security service by sending a parcel and seeking contact with its representatives.

According to the prosecutor’s office, that parcel contained a shaped charge bomb.

Ukrainian trace in the explosives case

Separately, Ihor R. is accused of sending a parcel containing explosives in July 2024, together with two Ukrainian citizens and another Russian.

A courier company was transporting the parcel, which was discovered at a warehouse in Poland’s Łódź Voivodeship.

It had been sent by a Ukrainian citizen, Khrystyna S., who has already been found guilty of an offense under Articles 163 and 164 of Poland’s Criminal Code.

According to an expert report by the Internal Security Agency, the shipment contained powerful explosives, Soviet-made electric detonators, an initiating battery, a thermos with a shaped charge, and a packet of powdered aluminum.

“The entire package constituted a shaped charge bomb, the explosion of which could have caused significant damage to infrastructure,” Prosecutor Nowak emphasized.

Ihor R. has also been charged with creating an immediate danger of an explosion threatening the lives of many people or substantial property.

The Russian couple has been in custody since July 2024. Materials regarding the other individuals involved have been separated into a distinct case.