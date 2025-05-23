Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1184: Russia’s war crimes escalate

Exclusive

Russia builds its own drone-hunter plane—a year after Ukraine did it first. Ukraine’s drones are reaching deep into Russia, and the converted Yak52s are a cheaper way to stop them.

Ukrainian troops are advancing in Kursk behind a wave of bomb-dropping fighter jets. The dramatic destruction of a pair of bridges outside Zvannoe was a prelude to a Ukrainian advance in western Russia

From open arms to political war: how Poland’s far-right turn Ukraine into a wedge issue. Behind Poland’s pro-Ukraine stance lurks an emerging force: the once-marginal far right has doubled its power, turning refugees into weapons aimed at the heart of Kyiv’s closest alliance.

Military

Panic crackles over Russian radio as phantom Ukrainian sniper strikes through darkness. “Driver’s head is gone – shock!”

“Sanitary zone” dream shattered: Russia’s firestorm fails to push Ukraine’s troops from Kursk Oblast. Moscow plans to use Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts as a staging ground for a “buffer zone”.

Russia’s Sumy ambitions unlikely to succeed soon, says ISW. Despite Putin signaling a renewed land grab, the Russian military lacks the capacity to capture the city and its surrounding region.

Internet outages, flight chaos follow drone attacks on Moscow and nearby regions. A Ukrainian Telegram channel claims hits on NPO Bazalt, a major ammo producer. Russia claims it has downed 485 drones since Tuesday.

Russians hid their drone command vehicle in occupied Kherson — partisans blew it up anyway. The Russian drone crew thought they were safe in a civilian yard.

Frontline report: Ukraine taught NATO how to fight — now its weakest link is turning into billion-dollar fortress. The initiative includes the reconstruction of 113 kilometers of road.

As of 22 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 977650 (+870)

Tanks: 10839 (+4)

APV: 22574 (+5)

Artillery systems: 28122 (+32)

MLRS: 1388

Anti-aircraft systems: 1167

Aircraft: 372

Helicopters: 336

UAV: 36797 (+105)

Cruise missiles: 3197

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 49268 (+99)

Intelligence and technology

600 tanks, 400 fighter jets, two aircraft carriers: Europe’s shopping list for post-American defense. Europe needs a next-level army if it hopes to defend itself against Russian President Vladimir Putin without US support.

Ukraine pitches high-tech weapons in Paris to transform continental defense. Ukraine, forged in fire, now offers Europe drones and ammunition at the defense symposium.

Russians hacked border cameras to spy on Ukraine-bound aid. UK’s NCSC confirms 10,000 surveillance systems compromised, mostly in Ukraine and Romania, to spy on Western supplies.

US refuses to share its 60+ Patriot system arsenal, largest in NATO, with Ukraine. It also sees nothing wrong in Russia’s military buildup near Finland.

International

Chancellor Merz attends ceremonial birth of Germany’s first overseas brigade in 80 years. Berlin intends to make the Bundeswehr the strongest army in Europe.

Czech citizen who joined Russian Army now begs Prague for rescue. Now, he faces criminal charges at home.

EU paid Russia more for energy in 2024 than Ukraine received in aid.

Radio Free Europe survives Trump-era funding freeze with EU aid. RFE/RL is still awaiting its May payment as it battles the Trump administration in court over a $75 million funding freeze.

Spanish explosives firm Maxam linked to Russian arms supply chain, report says. Leaked documents reveal Maxam produced explosives used in arms-related operations, as per The Insider.

No sanctions, just peace talks: Trump tells EU leaders Putin won’t end war, scraps new sanctions. He signaled a US retreat from sanctions and support for Vatican-led negotiations in private talks with allies, WSJ says.

Former NATO chief: European leaders spend too much time on discussions instead of action for Ukraine. Anders Fogh Rasmussen said preparations for European force deployment after a potential Ukraine ceasefire are advancing too slowly, and that Russia now invests more in defense than all European countries combined.

Humanitarian and social impact

CNN: Intercepted Russian radio orders suggest systematic execution of surrendering Ukrainian POWs. CNN reports voice transmissions telling troops to kill surrendering Ukrainians six separate times.

US senators demand return of abducted Ukrainian children before any peace deal reached. The bipartisan resolution declared that Russia’s systematic abduction of Ukrainian minors constitutes an attempt to “erase the Ukrainian nation and identity.”

Kherson woman killed, 26 injured in Russia’s air and artillery strikes. In several oblasts, including Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy, Russians targeted civilian homes and infrastructure with drones, bombs, artillery, and missiles.

Political and legal developments

Hoping for 1991 borders return is pointless fantasy, says Zaluzhnyi, former Ukraine’s commander-in-chief. Ukraine can’t hope for miracles or full border restoration while Russia still has the means to wage war — only a high-tech fight for survival remains.

Russia builds infrastructure for one of biggest thefts of war. Meanwhile, Ukraine and its media stay silent.

