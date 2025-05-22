CNN: Intercepted Russian radio orders suggest systematic execution of surrendering Ukrainian POWs

CNN says it has obtained intercepted radio transmissions and drone footage, reportedly showing Russian soldiers executing surrendering Ukrainian troops in Ukraine’s eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast last November. The audio, shared with CNN by a Ukrainian intelligence official, appears to correspond with video footage showing six Ukrainian soldiers lying face down—at least two shot at close range, one marched away.

The execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces is reported as systemic, violating international law. Despite overwhelming evidence, the Kremlin denies these war crimes, which occur frequently across all front sectors, suggesting state-level policy. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on 5 May that 75 investigations into the executions of 268 POWs are underway. These include 8 cases in 2022 involving 57 soldiers, 8 cases in 2023 involving 11, 39 cases in 2024 involving 149, and 20 cases so far in 2025 involving 51 soldiers.

According to CNN, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating the suspected war crime based on the intercepted communications and drone footage that CNN obtained and analyzed. A screenshot from the drone footage was posted on social media by Ukrainian authorities after the incident:

CNN notes that it has not independently verified the link between the audio and footage, but forensic audio analyst Robert Maher told CNN the files showed no signs of manipulation.

UN and Western officials: pattern of behavior

An unnamed Western official told CNN that the footage and radio traffic are “consistent with previously documented” cases of surrendering Ukrainian soldiers being executed.

UN special rapporteur on executions Morris Tidball-Binz called the incident a “grave breach” of international law, adding that such actions would likely only occur with “orders – or at the very least consent – from (the) highest military commanders, which in Russia means the Presidency.”

A Western intelligence official, who also reviewed the audio, told CNN it was “authentic, credible, and consistent with previously documented brutal executions.” The official added that other similar materials were under review and could further support claims of a directive from Russian commanders.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) identified the Russian Shtorm (“Storm”) unit of the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment (127th Motorized Rifle Division, 5th Combined Arms Army) as involved in the November execution. The SBU told CNN the same unit was responsible for the earlier beheading of a captured Ukrainian soldier in the same area.

Commanders from the unit have been charged in absentia, Ukrainian authorities confirmed.

Execution orders repeated six times over 26 minutes

The audio, timestamped from 12:05 to 12:31 p.m. local time, records a Russian commander issuing kill orders six separate times. At 12:22 p.m., he says: “Ask who is the commander. Who is the commander? Ask. Take the commander captive and kill everyone else.” Four minutes later, he repeats: “You do it. Take the commander captive, f**k off the others.” Then: “That’s it. Take the senior, get rid the f**k of the others!”

One soldier, identified in the audio as “Arta,” reports that only a “senior” has been found. Footage from 12:28 p.m. shows a masked soldier in Russian uniform approaching the captives. Moments later, one Ukrainian soldier appears to gesture before being shot in the head. The commander is heard: “Did you take them down? A question.”

Another soldier is seen standing, removing his armor, and being marched off. As a Ukrainian drone becomes visible overhead, the commander orders a retreat.

The scene matches satellite imagery of Novodarivka, reviewed by CNN and the Center for Information Resilience, showing similar vegetation and craters.

Satellite image of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast in October 2024 shows terrain matching the drone footage. Photo: Maxar Technologies via CNN

Pattern of executions emerging

Yurii Bielousov, head of the war crimes department, told CNN the rise in POW execution cases reflects “instructions being given by top leaders of the Russian Federation, both political and military.” While no written orders have been found, he cited “several examples of oral orders.”

He pointed to a March statement by Putin referring to Ukrainian prisoners captured in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as “terrorists,” adding:

“It’s almost a synonym for us to execute.”

Motives behind executions

Bohdan Okhrimenko, from Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said the killings may stem from a desire to avoid the logistical burden of detaining POWs.

“The Russian command made a simple decision… to shoot captured prisoners.”

He also reminded such executions are sometimes filmed and shared by Russian forces, including beheadings and castrations, to damage Ukrainian morale.

“Violence breeds violence,” he told CNN.