Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1123: Ukraine bolsters defense industry with Czech-licensed ammo production

Military

Ukrainian pilots eliminate Russian border command center despite enhanced camouflage measures. Ukrainian forces are systematically targeting Russian military facilities up to 25 kilometers inside enemy territory, effectively implementing what a military expert calls Russia’s own stated objectives of “demilitarization” but on Moscow’s soil rather than Kyiv’s.

Russia struggles to amass troops underground in Vovchansk as Ukraine detects every move. Russian forces’ attempts to use underground communications for movement in Vovchansk have been thwarted by Ukraine’s aerial and ground reconnaissance, preventing any significant advance.

Satellite images reveal extensive damage at Engels-2 airbase in Russia. Ukraine’s March 20 drone attack on Engels-2 destroyed weapons storage facilities used by bombers that launch missiles against Ukraine.

Frontline report: Ukrainian drones stop last-minute Russian land grab in Zaporizhzhia – just before Saudi peace talks. Russian forces attempted to advance toward the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia, aiming to position their artillery within range of the city, threatening its 700,000 residents.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-air missile launcher (video). Degrading Russian air defenses makes the operations of Ukrainian aircraft, missiles, and drones safer.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine begins small arms ammunition production under Czech license. With support from the Czech Republic, Ukraine has initiated small arms ammunition production and plans to assemble Bren-2 rifles, further deepening defense cooperation between the two nations.

Russia’s € 80 billion shadow oil trade operates through 387 tankers, intelligence says. Ukraine’s intelligence reveals Russia’s tanker operators frequently change ownership structures while expanding to 387 vessels that operate without proper maritime safeguards or accident compensation mechanisms

Ukraine to receive Swedish ASC 890 radar aircraft after F-16 compatibility modifications. Sweden pledged two ASC 890s last May, the delivery remains on undisclosed schedule, while Ukrainian pilots receive training.

Forbes: Ukraine repurposes Soviet air-to-air missiles for ground-based defense. Ukraine has modified Soviet-era R-73 missiles for ground launch from multiple platforms, including British-built Gravehawks and modified Osa launchers.

No, Ukraine’s new Tryzub laser weapon isn’t British tech in disguise. Leonardo, the developer behind Dragonfire, confirmed to The Defense News that there is no link to Tryzub, despite speculation about design similarities.

International

Netherlands pledges € 65 million to Ukraine’s Energy Fund while delivering 3,000 tons of critical equipment. The Dutch contribution, representing one of 211 shipments of critical equipment, arrives as Ukraine seeks international support to rebuild generation capacity particularly damaged at thermal and hydroelectric facilities.

Lithuania weighs mining border with Russia, Belarus after Poland’s security changes. Lithuania may lay mines along its northeastern border, signaling a shift toward harsher counter-mobility tactics as regional allies coordinate on deterrence.

Slovakian cities erupt in anti-Fico protests again. Thousands of Slovakians continue biweekly protests against Prime Minister Fico’s pro-Russian stance.

CNN: While Trump seeks quick peace deal, Putin’s KGB-rooted ambitions extend far beyond Ukraine. European allies warn that Putin views the war not merely as a conflict with Ukraine but as a confrontation with the entire Western-led world order, making any ceasefire merely a tactical pause in Russia’s longer strategy to reshape global power structures.

Trump’s Special Envoy Witkoff believes elections in Ukraine are necessary. Meanwhile, the push for Ukrainian elections contradicts polling showing 69% of Ukrainians support Zelenskyy remaining in office until war’s end.

US-Russia ceasefire talks focus on permanent truce while Moscow continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. Russia agrees to halt energy infrastructure attacks and reinstate Black Sea maritime strike moratorium while simultaneously continuing ground operations in Ukraine, revealing the complex diplomatic game as Trump promises a full ceasefire “very soon.”

Kim Jong Un reaffirms support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Shoigu conveyed Putin’s gratitude for Pyongyang’s “solidarity with Russia’s position on all critical geopolitical issues, particularly on the Ukrainian issue.”

UK to host more talks on Ukraine ceasefire policing. In a call with European leaders, UK PM Starmer announced three extra days of military planning at Northwood, warning of Putin’s efforts to block peace proposals.

Kellogg: Zelenskyy “learned his lesson” that Trump “completely different” from Biden. US Special Representative for Ukraine claimed that despite explicit warnings, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy “made a mistake by playing to the audience” when the press entered during his 28 February Oval Office meeting with President Trump.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Expert: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant restoration could take two years after peace deal. The largest nuclear facility in Europe needs extensive demining, damage assessment, and replacement of equipment allegedly targeted for Russian looting.

Russian aerial attacks kill five civilians in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts. At least 17 other civilians got injured by Russian bombs and drones.

Read the daily review for Fri 21 March 2025 here