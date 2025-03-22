Frontline report: Ukrainian drones stop last-minute Russian land grab in Zaporizhzhia – just before Saudi peace talks

Today, there is interesting news from the Zaporizhzhia direction. Here, Russia made an opportunistic push to seize more territory in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia oblast before any potential ceasefire negotiations freeze the front lines.

Despite the initial surprise, Ukrainian forces were able to react quickly and started destroying the attackers on the spot. Russia aims to secure a more advantageous position before talks solidify the line of control, hoping to stake a stronger claim over a region where it already controls approximately 70% of the land, but crucially not the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia city itself.

The current offensive seeks to take as much ground as possible while conditions still allow to bolster Russia’s bargaining position in upcoming negotiations. This sudden push in Zaporizhzhia comes as speculation grows that peace talks might soon begin, potentially locking the front lines in place. Historically, frozen conflicts have left both sides in control of whatever land they held when the ceasefire was implemented. If Russian forces can seize key positions now, they could cement their control over more of Ukrainian territory before the lines harden politically.

Russia launches surprise offensive in Kamianske and Orikhiv

Russia has launched an unexpected offensive in the region between Kamianske and Orikhiv to execute this strategy. This area has been relatively stagnant for months, with no clear strategic reason to prioritize attacks there—until now. If we look at the topographic map, we can see that the assault is centered on seizing control of a key hill ridge with key Ukrainian defense lines situated on and around it. The Russian assumption was that Ukraine had moved most of its best equipment and personnel to hotspots like the Kursk and Pokrovsk fronts, leaving this sector vulnerable.

The Russian attack initially surprised Ukraine. Russian forces, spearheaded by the 108th Air Assault Regiment, made quick advances, exploiting a weak spot between the area of responsibility of two Ukrainian units. They launched assaults on positions near Mali Shcherbaky and Piatykhatky, pressing forward aggressively in an attempt to consolidate control over these villages.

In Stepove, Russian units pushed toward the main highway to secure a logistical corridor for further movement. However, Ukrainians quickly recognized the seriousness of the situation and responded in force. The battles escalated into intense engagements across multiple settlements, with Ukrainian troops determined to hold the line.

The 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most experienced units, has been deployed to counter the Russian advance with some of its best drone units. While the situation remains serious, Ukrainian troops are now stabilizing the front and limiting Russian gains. Already posted geolocated footage from the area shows how Ukrainian drone operators are hunting down Russian soldiers and equipment.

Ukraine defends Zaporizhzhia from Russian push

If Russian forces were to push significantly further, they could bring Zaporizhzhia city—home to 700,000 people—into artillery range. Such a development makes it imperative that Ukrainian troops hold back the offensive before it becomes too dangerous. Despite the initial Russian success, significant limitations await, as their advance is currently restricted to the contested zone between Russian-controlled parts of the Surovikin Line and the parts Ukrainians took control of during their summer counteroffensive in 2023.

Even if they manage to push beyond this area, they will be met with a strong layer of defense in the form of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia defense lines. This far more formidable obstacle will completely prevent any further progress. Additionally, Russia does not have sufficient reserves stationed in this area to achieve a significant breakthrough or sustain a continued offensive effort. Unlike the more concentrated assaults in other regions, this offensive seems to be an opportunistic gamble rather than a well-prepared strategic push. While Russian troops might continue pressing forward in the short term, their long-term prospects for major territorial expansion in Zaporizhzhia remain low.

Overall, the offensive underscores the Russian approach to upcoming negotiations: take as much as possible now to negotiate from a position of strength later. While Russia may lack the forces to achieve a decisive breakthrough in Zaporizhzhia, its attempt to seize additional land highlights the situation’s urgency. Ukraine’s ability to react quickly and prevent further Russian advances is crucial, not just for the immediate security of Zaporizhzhia city but also for the strategic landscape of the war.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.