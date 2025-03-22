Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-air missile launcher (video)

Degrading Russian air defenses makes the operations of the Ukrainian aircraft, missiles, and drones safer.
byYuri Zoria
22/03/2025
3 minute read
ukrainian forces destroy russian buk-m1 anti-air missile launcher (video) destruction russia's buk m1 surface-to-air defense have destroyed 9a310 self-propelled air system using precision weapons militarnyi reports referring khortytsia operational-strategic grouping
Destruction of Russia’s Buk M1 surface-to-air missile launcher. Screenshots: Khortytsia
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-air missile launcher (video)

Ukrainian defense forces have destroyed a 9A310 self-propelled launcher from a Russian Buk-M1 air defense missile system using precision weapons, Militarnyi reports, referring to the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces press service. The location and date of the launcher’s destruction were not disclosed in the published post.

Russian air defense systems present a significant battlefield threat, making their elimination by all available means essential. Destroying such advanced systems is a major loss for the adversary and opens opportunities for Ukrainian combat aviation, cruise missile launches, and long-range strike drone operations.

Drone operators from the 15th “Black Forest” Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade detected the air defense system during its movement, enabling its destruction, Khortytsia reported in a video release.

The footage shows that Ukrainian forces tracked the Buk-M1 with drones until it stopped at a hiding place in a tree line. After the system halted, precision munitions were deployed against it. The detonation of precision ammunition near the target caused immediate ignition of the missile fuel in the surface-to-air missiles, likely destroying the self-propelled launcher completely, Militarnyi notes.

In recent months, precision strikes on Buk system variants have declined, with unmanned aerial vehicles, particularly bomber drones, gradually taking over this role.

Militarnyi notes that this trend has been observed since October 2024, when various units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces began publishing videos showing the destruction of Russian Buk system vehicles using multirotor bomber drones behind enemy lines.

Ukrainian bomber drone strikes Russian Buk-M1 air defense system (video)

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!