Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-air missile launcher (video)

Ukrainian defense forces have destroyed a 9A310 self-propelled launcher from a Russian Buk-M1 air defense missile system using precision weapons, Militarnyi reports, referring to the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces press service. The location and date of the launcher’s destruction were not disclosed in the published post.

Russian air defense systems present a significant battlefield threat, making their elimination by all available means essential. Destroying such advanced systems is a major loss for the adversary and opens opportunities for Ukrainian combat aviation, cruise missile launches, and long-range strike drone operations.

Drone operators from the 15th “Black Forest” Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade detected the air defense system during its movement, enabling its destruction, Khortytsia reported in a video release.

The footage shows that Ukrainian forces tracked the Buk-M1 with drones until it stopped at a hiding place in a tree line. After the system halted, precision munitions were deployed against it. The detonation of precision ammunition near the target caused immediate ignition of the missile fuel in the surface-to-air missiles, likely destroying the self-propelled launcher completely, Militarnyi notes.

In recent months, precision strikes on Buk system variants have declined, with unmanned aerial vehicles, particularly bomber drones, gradually taking over this role.

Militarnyi notes that this trend has been observed since October 2024, when various units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces began publishing videos showing the destruction of Russian Buk system vehicles using multirotor bomber drones behind enemy lines.

Related: