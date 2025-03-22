UK to host more talks on Ukraine ceasefire policing

Britain will host three more days of military planning sessions focused on Ukraine next week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced after speaking with European leaders, Politico reports.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Moscow-Kyiv peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The UK, alongside France, has been leading efforts to secure peacekeeping guarantees in the event of any truce in Ukraine, even as the US refuses to make any promises to back up European troops. The next stage of Russian-US ceasefire negotiations is scheduled to begin on 23 March in Saudi Arabia. UK representation is expected at the next higher-level “coalition of the willing” meeting in France on 27 March.

Representatives from what Starmer has described as a “coalition of the willing” will reconvene at Northwood HQ, where initial talks were held on 27 March regarding mobilization plans in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine. Europe must “step up” to meet the challenge of a “different chapter of history,” Starmer told allies.

The Prime Minister confirmed these plans during a phone call with European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the leaders of Türkiye, Norway, and Iceland on 20 March.

Starmer outlined new sub-planning groups focusing on land, sea, air, and reconstruction efforts, set to meet over three days next week. During the call, he reiterated his view that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is intentionally obstructing and delaying ceasefire proposals.

