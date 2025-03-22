The US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, stated in an interview with Tucker Carlson that the current ultimate goal of negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and Russia is to reach a 30-day truce, during which the parties will discuss the possibility of a full ceasefire.

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin appears to employ a calculated strategy of flattery toward Donald Trump, praising his efforts in restoring contacts between the US and Russia, likely aiming to influence the American president. In the same conversation, Witkoff said that Putin went to a church, met with his priest, and prayed for the US president after an assassination attempt in 2024. However, this rhetoric starkly contrasts with Russia’s actions on the ground as it continues its devastating war in Ukraine, despite an agreement to begin a 30-day energy attacks ceasefire.

“The ultimate goal is a 30-day ceasefire, during which time we discuss a permanent ceasefire. We’re not far away from that,” he said.

He emphasized that the agreement to cease attacks on energy infrastructure is a significant step forward and also announced the restoration of a moratorium on naval strikes in the Black Sea.

“They have never talked about that before. Here we are talking about that. They have never talked about reinstituting the Black Sea moratorium on maritime hits. Now, we’re down to, and that’s going to be implemented over the next week or so. There are some details that need to be discussed but that became a part of that conversation,” Witkoff stressed.

He also noted that the US is focused on achieving a result and an agreement that the Ukrainian people can live with.

Earlier, Trump expressed confidence that a complete ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could be achieved “very soon.”

According to the US president, the “outline” of a future deal to resolve the war already took shape. He emphasized that he has had “very good discussions” with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin.

