Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US-Russia ceasefire talks focus on permanent truce while Moscow continues to bombard Ukrainian cities

Russia agrees to halt energy infrastructure attacks and reinstate Black Sea maritime strike moratorium while simultaneously continuing ground operations in Ukraine, revealing the complex diplomatic game as Trump promises a full ceasefire “very soon.”
byOlena Mukhina
22/03/2025
3 minute read
Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump. Photo via Wikimedia.
US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump. Photo via Wikimedia.
US-Russia ceasefire talks focus on permanent truce while Moscow continues to bombard Ukrainian cities

The US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, stated in an interview with Tucker Carlson that the current ultimate goal of negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and Russia is to reach a 30-day truce, during which the parties will discuss the possibility of a full ceasefire.

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin appears to employ a calculated strategy of flattery toward Donald Trump, praising his efforts in restoring contacts between the US and Russia, likely aiming to influence the American president. In the same conversation, Witkoff said that Putin went to a church, met with his priest, and prayed for the US president after an assassination attempt in 2024. However, this rhetoric starkly contrasts with Russia’s actions on the ground as it continues its devastating war in Ukraine, despite an agreement to begin a 30-day energy attacks ceasefire.

“The ultimate goal is a 30-day ceasefire, during which time we discuss a permanent ceasefire. We’re not far away from that,” he said.

He emphasized that the agreement to cease attacks on energy infrastructure is a significant step forward and also announced the restoration of a moratorium on naval strikes in the Black Sea.

“They have never talked about that before. Here we are talking about that. They have never talked about reinstituting the Black Sea moratorium on maritime hits. Now, we’re down to, and that’s going to be implemented over the next week or so. There are some details that need to be discussed but that became a part of that conversation,” Witkoff stressed.

He also noted that the US is focused on achieving a result and an agreement that the Ukrainian people can live with.

Earlier, Trump expressed confidence that a complete ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could be achieved “very soon.”

According to the US president, the “outline” of a future deal to resolve the war already took shape. He emphasized that he has had “very good discussions” with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin.

Trump promises full ceasefire in Ukraine “pretty soon” as peace talks focus on “dividing up lands”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts