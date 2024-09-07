Spain bolsters Ukraine’s defense with HAWK battery and joins IT and Maritime support coalitions

During the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles revealed that Spain will dispatch a complete HAWK air defense battery to Ukraine. This battery includes six missile launchers, which are already positioned in Poland, ready for swift transfer to Ukraine, Spanish Ministry of Defense notes.

The HAWK system, a US-made medium-range anti-aircraft missile system, has been part of US military aid to Ukraine since 2022. This Spanish contribution will further enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thanked Spain for the HAWK system, noting that “more air defense capabilities for Ukraine means more innocent lives saved.”

In addition to the HAWK battery, Spain has joined two key support coalitions for Ukraine.

The IT Coalition, co-led by Estonia and Luxembourg, aims to bolster Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces in IT, communications, and cybersecurity. This coalition has already raised 58 million euros to support various cybersecurity projects for Ukraine’s defense forces.

The Maritime Coalition, co-led by Norway and the UK, focuses on providing long-term support to Ukraine’s naval capabilities. This includes training, equipment, and infrastructure to strengthen security in the Black Sea region. The coalition has previously supplied Ukraine with mine countermeasure vessels, amphibious vehicles, and raiding craft.

Spanish decision comes amid the 24th Ramstain Contact Group gathering where representatives of some 50 countries gathered at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on 6 September 2024 to coordinate military aid provision for Ukraine. As Ukraine continues to face Russian aggression, such international support remains crucial for maintaining and enhancing its defense capabilities across multiple domains.

