Defense Minister: next Ramstein format meeting to be held on 17-24 September

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, discussing weapon supplies to Ukraine, is to be held from 17 to 24 September, Ukraine’s Defense Minister says.
byYuri Zoria
20/08/2023
1 minute read
In an interview, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that a new Ramstein format meeting will be held in-person from 17 to 24 September, Liga reports.

The Ramstein format meetings are a series of international conferences by the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of 54 countries, including all 31 NATO member states supporting the defense of Ukraine by sending military equipment in response to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Reznikov says the key issues at the 15th Ramstein format meeting will not change significantly – the number one priority will remain the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defenses.

“More missiles, more systems, more radars, plus aviation as an element of air defense. The second issue is artillery and ammunition for it. The third thing is armored vehicles of all kinds,” he noted.

Asked whether it was possible to assume that the role of Ramstein-format meetings had diminished, Reznikov said, “No, we cannot say that categorically.”

On 18 July 2023, a preliminary online meeting was held in the Ramstein format. The main topics included counter-offensive and strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses.

