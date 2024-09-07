Eng
The package announced on 6 September 2024 also includes an unspecified number of M113 APCs, Bradley IFVs, boats, and infantry weapons.
byBohdan Ben
07/09/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian crew of the US-supplied M2 Bradley IFV, which took part in the liberation of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Credit: Ukrinform
US new military aid package for Ukraine includes ammunition for artillery, HIMARS, and air defense

The US Department of Defense announced a new $250-million-worth military aid package for Ukraine on 6 September 2024, during the 24th Ramstein meeting of over 50 countries coordinating military aid supply for Ukraine at the Ramstein base in Germany.

The military aid package signifies crucial support for Ukrainian land forces. Still, it lacks any supplies for Ukraine’s Air Force, in particular, to fight Russia’s guided bomb threat by targeting military airfields or utilizing long-range air-to-air missiles against Russia’s fighter jets.

The aid package is the Biden Administration’s sixty-fifth tranche of equipment to be provided from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $250 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: air defense missiles; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons,” the press release reads.

The capabilities in this announcement include:

  • RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense;
  • Stinger missiles;
  • Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;
  • Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;
  • Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;
  • M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;
  • Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles;
  • Small arms ammunition and grenades;
  • Patrol boats;
  • Maritime training equipment;
  • Demolitions equipment and munitions; and
  • Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.  

As was reported, Ukraine and its partners met on 6 September at a working group meeting at the Ramstein military base in Germany. Ukrainian officials were led by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Participants discussed military aid for Ukraine and cooperation to strengthen the capacities of Ukraine’s defense industry.

