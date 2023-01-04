Next Ramstein format meeting to be held soon – Ukraine FM Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba / Source: Getty Images

European Pravda reports, citing the announcement by Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at an online briefing on 4 January, that the next meeting in Ramstein format on armed support for Ukraine would be held soon.

“We have high hopes for new decisions on defense support from partners. The next meeting in the Ramstein format will be held soon. It will be very important for announcing new decisions,” the Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Kuleba also named the weaponry the Ukrainian army needs the most now. According to him, these are air and missile defense systems and ammunition.

“Therefore, we will hold negotiations not only on new Patriot batteries, but also on the supply of new NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotal systems,” the Minister noted.

Ukraine is also interested in receiving additional anti-aircraft systems such as Gepard and Vulcan, portable anti-aircraft missile systems such as Stinger and others, and artillery shells of all calibers, Kuleba stressed.

He also noted that Ukraine is now working with partners to reach a new level of providing the armed forces with artillery systems and armored vehicles of all types.

“Even children in Ukraine ask to bring a leopard under the Christmas tree. And we understand that children think not only about toy leopards. We not only think about it, but also work very, very hard. I said last year and I am convinced that in 2023 we will receive what we could not obtain in 2022 for various reasons. I can confirm that this will happen, wait for the news,” the Minister said.

Dmytro Kuleba also noted that the US has already begun preparations to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Tags: Kuleba, Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ukraine MFA), Ukrainian diplomacy