Russo-Ukrainian War, day 907: Ukraine plans to establish a buffer zone on Russian territory, Zelenskyy confirms

Exclusives

Europe must clamp down on Russian oil flows through Türkiye. The Mediterranean country has become the world’s 2023 biggest buyer of Russian fossil fuels — and the #1 player in an EU oil-laundering scheme to bypass anti-Russia sanctions

Can NATO veteran pilots solve Ukraine’s F-16 dilemma?. Ukraine’s call to allow Western pilots to fly its long-awaited F-16 fighter jets is picking up traction, but political concerns of “Russian escalation” persist while some experts stress that the effort is still best invested in domestic pilots.

Olympic farce: How the IOC enabled Russian war supporters. The Paris Olympics’ message of peace and unity rang hollow as evidence mounted of the IOC’s failure to prevent Russian war supporters from competing under the guise of political neutrality.

Military

Zelenskyy says Kursk operation’s goal buffer zone in Russian territory. President Zelenskyy says the Kursk incursion’s goal is to create a buffer zone on the Russian territory. He emphasizes the critical need for timely military aid from allies, specifically addressing the US, UK, and France for faster delivery of supplies.

Ukrainian paratroopers repel two most massive Russian assaults in July 2024. Despite repeated attempts, the Russian forces suffered heavy losses.

Kursk operation shifts main battles to Russian soil, expert says. The Kursk incursion creates major problems for Russia, challenging its “red lines” and leading to the possible removal of Western restrictions on weapons use deep inside Russia.

Frontline report: Sudzha city has been taken, Glushkovo city is next. Today saw significant developments from the Kursk direction. Ukrainian forces successfully consolidated control over the town of Sudzha, transforming it into a crucial logistical hub for further operations in the southern Kursk region.

Russian forces reduce assaults, focus on fortifications in Kharkiv Oblast. Despite the reduction in assaults, the situation remains tense as the enemy continues to attempt breakthroughs through the Ukrainian defenses.

Belarus moves significant military forces to Ukrainian border, cites security concerns. Belarus’s Lukashenko has deployed nearly a third of his army to the Ukrainian border, citing the presence of over 120,000 Ukrainian troops in the area.

Drone debris cause fuel depot fire in Russia’s Rostov Oblast. Russian authorities report a series of drone attacks targeting southern regions, with one incident causing a fire at a fuel depot in Rostov Oblast.

Ukrainian Air Force confirms attack on bridge in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces have damaged a crucial supply bridge in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, further complicating Russian military logistics in the oblast.

ISW: Ukrainian military maneuver in Kursk Oblast to compensate for Russia’s advantage. The Institute for the Study of War argues that the scale of the Russian war in Ukraine prevents either side from achieving strategic war aims in a single campaign.

Ukraine downs 5 Russian missiles and eight drones overnight. Ukraine’s air defense forces successfully intercepted 13 out of 16 Russian air attack means overnight, including ballistic and cruise missiles and Shahed drones.

Drone targets oil depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast overnight. Russian air defenses intercepted a drone over Proletarsk, but falling debris ignited a blaze at an industrial fuel storage facility.

Intelligence and technology

Russia struggles to maintain aging Tu-22M3 bomber fleet amid losses. Russia’s Tu-22M3 strategic bomber fleet is diminishing due to production cessation since 1993, recent losses in Ukraine, accidents, and modernization difficulties.

Ukraine receives first batch of Japanese demining machines, more to come. Japan delivered six mechanical demining machines to Ukraine, part of a larger 22-machine donation. Nikken BM307-V16 models, based on Hitachi ZX160 excavators, can clear 400-800 ㎡ per hour. Ukrainian specialists are training in Cambodia to operate this equipment.

International

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany urges government not to cut support for Kyiv. Oleksiy Makeev warns that costs will escalate if Ukraine loses its war against Russia.

Ukraine dismisses reports of Germany halting military aid as manipulative. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson says Germany halting Ukraine’s military aid is manipulative, as the actual level of support for Ukraine in the coming year will be determined after the German budget is approved in November.

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian digital bank fights off massive DDoS attack for third day. Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi said an ongoing DDoS attack of unprecedented scale, with over 5.5 billion requests received so far.

