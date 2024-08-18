Eng
Russian forces reduce assaults, focus on fortifications in Kharkiv Oblast

Despite the reduction in assaults, the situation remains tense as the enemy continues to attempt breakthroughs through the Ukrainian defenses.
byOlena Mukhina
18/08/2024
2 minute read
A screenshot of the damage. Photo via Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration on Telegram.
A screenshot of the damage. Photo via Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration on Telegram.
Russian forces are reducing their activity on some areas of the Kharkiv front, says Vitalii Sarantsev, the spokesperson for the “Kharkiv” Operational Tactical Group, according to Ukrinform.

Currently, the occupiers shell Ukrainian positions 300-400 times per day, revealed the spokesperson.

“In certain locations, we can note a decrease in enemy activity, where they are not conducting active assault actions; however, they have started constructing fortifications there,” Sarantsev noted.

Overall, he said, the situation on the Kharkiv front remains challenging, with the enemy trying to break through the defense and penetrate deeper into the Ukrainian defense lines.

“Of course, we do not allow them to do this,” Sarantsev said.

He also pointed out that in recent days, the enemy’s use of tactical aviation in the Kharkiv region has decreased.

“If a few weeks ago we recorded 30-50 guided aerial bombs per day, now this number has significantly decreased—sometimes it’s just two bombs, yesterday there was one bomb, and the day before yesterday— four. So the use of tactical aviation and, accordingly, guided aerial bombs has decreased several times,” Sarantsev observed.

In his opinion, this can be attributed to several reasons.

“Perhaps the enemy is using tactical aviation on more critical fronts for them, particularly in the Pokrovsk area, the Kursk region, or the Sumy region.

It can also be related to the fact that, due to successful actions carried out by the joint efforts of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) and the Defense Forces, airfield infrastructure, fuel and lubricant materials, and ammunition depots were destroyed.

As a result, the enemy’s resources have been significantly reduced, and they are trying to optimize their use by deploying them only in the most critical areas,” said the “Kharkiv” Operational Tactical Group spokesperson.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military reported that its defense units downed eight Russian Shahed-type attack drones and five missiles on the night and morning of 18 August.

