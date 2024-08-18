Eng
Ukrainian paratroopers repel two most massive Russian assaults in July 2024

Despite repeated attempts, the Russian forces suffered heavy losses.
byOlena Mukhina
18/08/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier. Source: The General Staff
At the end of July, Ukrainian soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Tavria halted several of the most significant Russian assaults, each involving over 200 invaders and 57 pieces of armored equipment.

The Command of the Air Assault Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the counterattacks on social media and released a related video.

“At the end of July, the occupiers decided to go all in and made two large attempts to break through the defenses of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Tavria,” the statement reads.

On 24 July, the Russian army launched an attack on the positions of the Tavria paratroopers, deploying 57 armored vehicles and over 200 assault troops.

On 29 July, the Russians repeated this attempt, using the same number of tanks and armored vehicles.

These were some of the most significant Russian assaults since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, said the Air Assault Forces.

During these battles, the paratroopers destroyed several dozen pieces of Russian armor, eliminated over a hundred invaders, and wounded many more.

“The Russians, despite their significant losses, achieved absolutely nothing,” the Air Assault Forces emphasized, noting that the video shows the Ukrainian defenders who directly participated in repelling these attacks—infantry, anti-tank units, drone operators, and experienced commanders.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that on 18 August, Russian occupiers launched 24 assaults on Ukrainian positions on the Pokrovsk front. The Kyiv forces have repelled 19 attacks in this direction, which is the hottest area of the war at the moment. 

Read more: 

