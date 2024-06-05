Russo-Ukrainian war, day 832: Ukraine’s cross-border strikes stop Russian S-300 missile attacks for several days in row

Exclusive

The global implications of Georgia’s political crisis. As Georgia’s government cracks down on dissent and aligns itself with the Kremlin, the country’s role as a crucial link in the Middle Corridor connecting Europe to Asia is under threat, potentially disrupting global trade flows and energy supply chains.

Military

Western permission for strikes inside Russia stops S-300 attacks on Kharkiv for days. In a strategic shift backed by Western allies, Ukraine’s cross-border strikes on Russian air defense systems have brought a rare respite to Kharkiv, offering its residents a two-day break from the relentless S-300 missile attacks that have terrorized the city for months.

British Defense Ministry: Russian forces suffer heavy losses in Donetsk offensive. Russian forces have sustained significant losses while achieving only minor successes in their offensive push in the Donetsk region, according to British intelligence assessments.

Frontline report: Russian forces suffer disastrous defeat in Chasiv Yar canal crossing offensive. In a tactical failure, Russian forces attempting to cross the canal in Chasiv Yar and advance on the Novi District were swiftly encircled and eliminated by Ukrainian ambushes, losing two BMD infantry fighting vehicles, a Tiger armored car, and a T-90M tank.

Intelligence and technology

Norway’s top general says NATO has 2-3 years before Russia regains conventional attack capability. Norway’s top general says NATO has a 2-3 year window to prepare before Russia rebuilds its ability to launch conventional attacks.

Reuters: Germany plans to order additional 200,000 artillery shells from Rheinmetall. Germany plans to order an additional 200,000 artillery shells from Rheinmetall, worth 880 million euros, to replenish stocks depleted by aid to Ukraine.

International

Biden lays out vision for Ukraine peace, but without NATO membership. In a wide-ranging interview with TIME, President Biden made clear his strategy for peace in Ukraine hinges on Russia never occupying the country, not its NATO membership.

Polish farmers block road to rail terminal handling Ukraine cargo. Demanding a halt to road construction works, Polish farmers have begun blockading a highway near the Ukraine border.

Humanitarian and social impact

Kharkiv endures 13 hours of air raid sirens and bombings per day, Ukrainian official says. Russia is using a scorched earth tactic in its attempts to seize Ukrainian territory, claimed Oleh Syniehubov, highlighting the extensive damage in the region. Ukraine has power outages in all oblasts after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Despite receiving electricity imports and emergency assistance from European countries, Ukrenergo emphasized that these measures are not enough to maintain balance in the energy system due to the extensive damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

Kyiv faces unscheduled blackouts as energy demands exceed limits. Emergency power cuts swept through Kyiv after the city exceeded its energy limits, rendering scheduled outages ineffective.

Russia forcibly sends men who refused to fight to Kharkiv Oblast. Hundreds of Russian troops who refused deployment to Ukraine have been sent to the Kharkiv front after their trials were abruptly canceled, according to reports.

NYT: Russians illegally move Ukrainian children from Kherson foster home to annexed Crimea. The New York Times identified 22 children out of 46 from Kherson Children’s Home, now listed for adoption in Russia, all of whom Russian authorities forcibly took to annexed Crimea before Kherson was liberated from Russian occupation in 2022; some of the kids still have their birth parents alive in Ukraine.

Russian attack on Dnipro overnight injures seven people. Including a one-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy.

Political and legal developments

English officially becomes one of international communication languages in Ukraine. On 4 June, the Ukrainian parliament passed the law on the use of the English language in Ukraine, which determines specific positions for which knowledge of English is required.

Law enforcement finds literature justifying Moscow war in Russian churches across Ukraine. The Russian Orthodox Church has been accused of helping the Kremlin to advance its political interests and infiltrate other countries.

SBU arrests Russian agent caught preparing terrorist attacks in Zaporizhzhia. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) caught a Ukrainian man working for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) while he was preparing terrorist attacks aimed at Ukraine’s Defense Forces soldiers by putting remote-controlled explosives under their vehicles.

Georgia enacts controversial “foreign agents” law, NGOs vow opposition. In a statement, Georgian NGOs vow to help all those punished for disobedience to the “Russian law” while the opposition prepares for October elections.

