Polish farmers block road to rail terminal handling Ukraine cargo

Farmers from the Oshukane Podkarpackie Village organization and residents of the Orly commune in Poland have blockaded National Road 77 in the village of Duńkowicze, Europravda reports citing TVP3 Rzeszów.

They are protesting the construction of a new road towards Żurawica, which is meant to provide a better connection to the National Road DK 77, currently the only access road to the terminal in Żurawica. The terminal handles cargo transported by rail to and from Ukraine, including agricultural products. The blockade is expected to last until 30 June.

According to the European Pravda, the protesters argue that the construction was not agreed upon with landowners.

“We demand that the road construction works be stopped, as this area is currently very valuable from an agricultural point of view… It will hinder the work of farmers, take away their valuable fields, and also hinder the movement of residents,” one of the protest participants said “Nobody consulted us. We suspect this investment will be made for oligarchs from Ukraine and will serve them, not us, Podkarpackie farmers and locals,” Roman Kondratiev from the Oshukane Podkarpackie Village organization said.

The strikers allow five cars per hour, except for buses, minibusses, and food trucks. They are demanding negotiations with the investor and a change of the road’s route.

Since 4 June, Polish protesters have been blocking trucks’ exits from Ukraine at the Rawa Ruska—Hrebenne border crossing point. The last blockade at the border ended in late April.

