Polish farmers resume border blockade for trucks leaving Ukraine 

From the morning of 4 June, Polish farmers began blocking the movement of trucks at the Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border crossing point, demanding to reduce the import of grain crops from Ukraine.
byVira Kravchuk
04/06/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian trucks blocked on the Polish-Ukrainian border
Ukrainian trucks blocked on the Polish-Ukrainian border December 2023. Source: slovoidilo
Polish farmers resume border blockade for trucks leaving Ukraine 

Polish farmers blocked truck movement at the Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border crossing point starting at 11 a.m. on 4 June. According to Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS), they plan to stay there until 2 p.m. on 6 June.

The border blockades by Polish carriers began in November 2023 due to increased competition from Ukrainian haulers after the liberalization of laws governing international transport between Ukraine and the EU. The protests stopped in April 2024 but managed to disrupt Ukrainian military aid and goods supplies, including drone parts.

Local Polish farmers, through their representatives, demand reducing the import of grain crops from Ukraine into Poland, according to Ukraine’s SBGS

Due to this blockade, a complete stoppage of freight vehicle traffic leaving Ukraine is expected.

Protesters do not allow trucks to leave Ukraine. However, trucks are allowed to enter Ukraine according to the previously announced schedule: 12 vehicles per 12 hours and four trucks carrying humanitarian aid per hour.

Other vehicle categories can go through the crossing point uninterrupted in both directions.

After Polish farmers terminated a blockade in April 2024, Ukraine saw a 20% increase in agricultural trade, which is now threatened by a new blockade.

