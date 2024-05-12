Russo-Ukrainian war, day 808: UK announces largest ever military aid package to Ukraine

Exclusive

Special cultural operation by Putin’s favorite violinist succeeds in Seoul. Defying international backlash, Putin-backed violinist Vladimir Spivakov’s secretive Seoul concert was touted as a Russian cultural victory. The performance, revealed only after the fact, faced protests but proceeded as planned.

Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court flexes muscles, arrests sitting minister. This case against the incumbent Minister of Agriculture is emerging as a landmark in the operation of Ukraine’s new anti-corruption institutions, which have previously convicted high-ranking officials, including MPs, judges, and managers of state agencies.

Debunked: the top corruption myths Russia pushes to discredit Ukraine. From claims that Ukraine resells Western weapons to assertions that elites profit at the expense of soldiers, a new report breaks down the most pervasive false corruption narratives spread by Russia.

From Rose Revolution to “Russian Dream”: Georgia at breaking point with pivotal pro-EU protests. Two decades after the Rose Revolution set Georgia on a pro-Western path, the country reaches a critical juncture as tens of thousands defend their European aspirations against the government’s Russia-inspired “foreign agents.”

Will Spain and France choose EU solidarity over Russian LNG profits?. As the EU prepares sanctions against Russian LNG, two of the bloc’s largest importers remain worryingly silent on targeting the Kremlin’s energy profits.

Military

Zelenskyy announces reinforcements in Kharkiv Oblast amid ongoing fighting. Russian forces had become more active in Kharkiv as of May 10, capturing several villages, with battles continuing to rage.

Intensified Russian shelling in northern Kharkiv Oblast results in civilian casualties as people flee the region. “Fierce battles are ongoing in Strelecha, Pylna, Borysivka, and the areas of Oliynykove and Ohirtseve. These battles are happening in areas that have been effectively in a ‘gray zone’,” Oblast Head says.

Ukraine strikes on Russian oil refiners successfully cripple Russian war machine, experts say. These attacks, which have reduced Russia’s oil-refining capacity by 14 percent, push Moscow to rely more on crude oil exports, potentially lowering global oil prices, not raising them.

Ukraine forces shoot down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft near Avdiivka. Russia has already lost 348 aircraft and 325 helicopters in its war against Ukraine.

Media: Ukrainian Defense intelligence allegedly attack oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd oblast overnight. As of 2015, the refinery, attacked overnight, processed 12.6 million tons of oil, with a capacity of 15.7 million tons annually.

Frontline report: Ukraine halts Russian advance, launches counterattack with US military aid. Newly arrived American military hardware, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, played a key role as Ukrainian forces halted a Russian offensive near Avdiivka and launched a counterattack.

Ukraine destroys 44 Russian artillery systems, 15 tanks, 40 armored vehicles over last day. Bilopillia, Kostiantynivka, Sadky in Sumy Oblast, and other Ukrainian areas were targeted by aviation strikes amid the recent combat engagements.

ISW: Russia unlikely to seize Kharkiv City despite offensive efforts. While Russia is unlikely to seize Kharkiv City, 2nd largest city in Ukraine, due to a lack of sufficient combat-effective forces, its offensive in the oblast aims to enable breakthroughs elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, allowing Russian advances in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukrainian military: Russian troops capture villages in Kharkiv as battlefield expands. Ukraine repelled attacks on multiple settlements; evacuated over 1,700 residents amid heavy Russian shelling that killed and injured civilians.

A key oil depot hit occupied Luhansk’s Rovenky. Explosions rocked an oil depot in Russian-occupied Rovenky town, over 110 km from Ukraine’s front lines. An alleged Ukrainian ATACMS attack caused a massive fire at the facility.

As of 11 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 481030 (+1320)

Tanks: 7449 (+15)

APV: 14353 (+40)

Artillery systems: 12442 (+55)

MLRS: 1064 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 796 (+1)

Aircraft: 349

Helicopters: 325

UAV: 9868 (+42)

Cruise missiles: 2193 (+1)

Warships/boats: 26

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16755 (+64)

Intelligence and technology

US approves urgent sale of three HIMARS systems for Ukraine. The approved sale will be funded by Germany. Blinken cites an emergency situation.

International

German politicians suggests NATO shoot down Russian drones over Ukraine. Defending Ukraine’s airspace from Poland and Romania could establish a safe zone that extends up to 70 kilometers into Ukrainian territory, thereby strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

German and Canadian defence ministers forge Arctic cooperation amid Russian threat. Arctic, where Russia maintains a substantial military presence, is considered strategically crucial should any military conflict with Russia spill over into Arctic territories.

Macron: France should maintain a stance capable of intervening if Russia-Ukraine war escalates. “I hope with all my might that we will not have to go to war. However, if we want peace, we must protect it,” Macron said.

UK announces largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine. The package consists of 4 million rounds of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, and 400 vehicles, UK defense ministry announced.

Ukraine’s summit in Switzerland to pave path for future peace, expert say. The Global Peace Summit aims to address the consequences of Russia’s war and find ways to urge Moscow to end fighting.

Belgium allocates € 9 mln for reconstruction of energy facilities in Ukraine. With UN-backed initiatives, Belgium aims to fortify Ukraine’s power facilities, focusing on Kharkiv area.

Humanitarian and social impact

Over 2,500 people evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast amid continuous shelling. “As of now the enemy keeps pressing in the north of our region. Our forces have repelled nine attacks,” Kharkiv Oblast head says.

Russian Defense Ministry claims drone, missile attack in Belgorod, Volgograd, Kursk oblasts overnight. Residential damage was reported after Russia says it intercepted Ukrainian drones near its western borders.

Political and legal developments

New developments

