US approves urgent sale of three HIMARS systems for Ukraine

The approved sale will be funded by Germany. Blinken cites emergency situation.
byMaria Tril
11/05/2024
1 minute read
US-supplied M142 HIMARS of the Ukrainian military. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
The US State Department approved an urgent sale of three High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) launchers for approximately $30 million to Ukraine.

European Pravda reported, citing the agency’s statement, that Ukraine requested to purchase three HIMARS rocket systems, which will be funded by the German government.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that there is an emergency situation that requires the urgent sale of these systems to Ukraine, which will come from the stocks of the United States Army.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on 10 May, while visiting Washington, plans to purchase three HIMARS launchers from the United States and transfer them to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden signed a decree on the allocation of military aid to Ukraine worth up to $400 million from the stocks of the American army.

The new US package includes ammunition for Patriot and NASAMS systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, HIMARS systems with ammunition, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells, and “equipment for integrating Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukrainian systems.”

US President Joe Biden signed on 24 April a nearly $61 billion aid package for Ukraine and other US allies approved by Congress. Immediately after that, the US announced a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

