Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Candidate for German chancellorship from conservative bloc came to Kyiv

Friedrich Merz, potential future German chancellor, arrived in Kyiv to evaluate Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.
byMaria Tril
09/12/2024
2 minute read
Friedrich-Merz in kyiv
Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrived in Kyiv on 9 Dec. 2024. Credit: Merz via X
Candidate for German chancellorship from conservative bloc came to Kyiv

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 9 December, aiming to assess Ukraine’s current defensive situation, DW reports.

Merz’s goal of the visit is to understand the Ukraine’s defense status and explore potential support mechanisms, he said after arriving at Kyiv’s railway station.

I travelled to Kyiv today to find out what the situation is like in Ukraine and where we can provide support,” Merz said.

He assured that the CDU/CSU parliamentary faction firmly supports Ukraine, expressing a desire for the “horrible war” to end as quickly as possible and for peace to be restored in Europe.

Friedrich Merz already visited Ukraine in May 2022. He repeatedly stated the need to strengthen German military support, including the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

 Merz’s visit comes exactly one week after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to Kyiv. During his visit, Merz referenced his previous statement about potentially providing Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, contingent on specific conditions.

“I would say: if bombardments do not cease, the first step should be removing range restrictions, and the second step – delivering Taurus missiles,” Merz said.

He suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would then decide how far he wants to escalate the conflict.

The visit follows Scholz’s recent announcement of additional military support, including a commitment to deliver 650 million euros worth of weaponry by the end of the year. The German Defense Ministry detailed these provisions would include various air defense systems like IRIS-T modifications, Leopard 1 tanks, reconnaissance and combat drones, winter equipment, night vision devices, and small arms.

Merz is a candidate for chancellor from the conservative bloc, which currently leads significantly in pre-election sociological polls ahead of the February Bundestag elections.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!