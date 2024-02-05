Russo-Ukrainian war, day 711: Ukraine selects Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, with their song “Teresa & Maria” to represent the country at Eurovision 2024

Exclusive

Ukraine’s artillery deficit twice as severe as EU’s 1mn round pledge falls through. Ukrainian soldiers now fire twice as less shells than one year ago, while the EU promises to deliver the promised 1 million of shells only by the end of 2024

Military

Media: Avdiivka situation critical, street fighting erupts. Russian forces have advanced into Avdiivka’s built-up area, with street fighting now underway.

ISW: Ukrainian forces advanced near Bakhmut. Fierce fighting rages on in partially Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast as Moscow seeks to fully capture the eastern Ukrainian region.

Russian sabotage group attempts border breach in northern Ukraine. According to Ukrainian commanders, the border guards engaged the Russians for 1.5 hours before the sabotage group retreated.

Strike on Russian-held Lysychansk kills 28, top-ranking Russian military might be dead. Moscow-backed authorities blame Ukraine and insist all casualties were civilians, while Ukrainian military bloggers suspect high-ranking Russian officers.

Intelligence and technology

UK Intel: 1,000 Wagner mercenaries stay in Belarus, aid Russia vs Ukraine. In the summer of 2023, there were up to 8,000 Wagner personnel in Belarus.

International

Media: Germany to sign security agreement with Ukraine on Feb. 16. According to FAZ, a new security agreement between Germany and Ukraine is on the horizon, with plans for its signing at the Munich Security Conference. This move, part of a series of bilateral pacts, underscores a strategic effort to bolster security cooperation before Ukraine joins NATO.

Bloomberg: G7, EU discuss using $250 billion frozen Russian assets for Ukraine rebuild. The G7 and the European Union are exploring a plan to leverage over $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets to finance Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, sources tell Bloomberg. The strategy includes issuing debt against these assets, with discussions still at a technical level.

Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024￼￼. Ukraine has selected Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, with their song “Teresa & Maria,” to represent the country at Eurovision 2024, following a national selection that equally weighed professional jury and audience votes.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukrainian powerlifter Bilokon killed in action￼. Oleksandr Bilokon, a 32-year-old powerlifting champion and record holder, died in action after enlisting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces in March 2023, reports Vadym Kisil of the Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation.

Zelenskyy visits frontline Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s war zone. The Ukrainian President spoke with Ukrainian troops and awarded honors to brave soldiers defending Ukraine.

Political and legal developments

FT: Belgium proposes plan to use frozen Russian billions to aid Ukraine. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the West froze about $300 billion in Russian state assets.

US House push to split Ukraine and Israel aid bill, White House objects. The House of Representatives plans to vote next week on a standalone Israel aid bill without any assistance for Ukraine, Speaker Mike Johnson said.

As of 04 Feb 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 388750 (+810) Tanks: 6343 (+2) APV: 11818 (+13) Artillery systems: 9331 (+31) MLRS: 979 Anti-aircraft systems: 663 Aircraft: 332 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 7173 (+12) Cruise missiles: 1848 (+1) Warships/boats: 24 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12393 (+41)

