Strike on Russian-held Lysychansk kills 28, top-ranking Russian military might be dead

An attack on Russian-occupied Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast killed 28 people, according to Moscow-installed authorities. They claimed the Ukrainian army shelled a city restaurant with HIMARS, and all the victims were civilians.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the incident. However, according to Ukrainian military bloggers, around 30 high-ranking Russian military officers were present in the restaurant at the time of the strike.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow expects “immediate unconditional condemnation” of this shelling from international organizations.

Lysychansk is located near the frontlines. Before the full-scale Russian invasion, around 111,000 people lived in the city.

Russia occupied Lysychansk in summer 2022 after intense fighting.

