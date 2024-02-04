Zelenskyy visits Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, right on the frontline

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, right on the frontline with Russian forces.

President @ZelenskyyUa visited Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, right on the frontline with Russian forces. He spoke with 🇺🇦 troops and awarded honors to brave soldiers defending Ukraine. 🎞️ https://t.co/yocGmFJg3a pic.twitter.com/oRTInHjJ62 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 4, 2024

Robotyne is situated on the key highway to the occupied town of Tokmak, a Russian logistics hub. Tokmak lies just 20km away, with the occupied city of Melitopol further beyond – one of the most critical cities in southern Ukraine now under Russian control.

“Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Robotyne. Location of Ukraine’s 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade. An honor to be here today to support the soldiers and give awards,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Robotyne is a very strategic village, with heavy fighting for control raging for three months. Ukrainian forces battled their way into Robotyne on 22 August 2023, with the Defense Ministry officially confirming its capture on 28 August. Ever since, Russian troops have constantly attacked in hopes of retaking the village.

Read more: