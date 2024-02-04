Eng
Esp

FT: Belgium proposes plan to use frozen Russian billions to aid Ukraine

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the West froze about $300 billion in Russian state assets. 
byEuheniia Martyniuk
04/02/2024
2 minute read
Photo: Depositphotos
According to the Financial Times, Belgium has proposed a plan to G7 nations to unlock Russia’s frozen assets in Europe and redirect them for Ukraine’s benefit. The Belgian government is proposing issuing debt obligations that would raise funds for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Russian assets would be used to service the debt.

The Belgian government is proposing issuing debt obligations that would raise funds for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Russian assets would be used to service the debt. The FT explains that Ukraine’s allies would demand Russia repay the debt under the issued obligations, and if Moscow refuses, partners would seize Russia’s frozen assets.

“One of the things that this would do is put off the question of what happens to the Russian sovereign assets, even though they would be used as collateral,” one FT source said.

According to the publication, talks are underway between the US and EU regarding Russia’s frozen assets. And Belgium’s proposal was an attempt to find a compromise between differing views both within the EU and G7.

Some nations have hesitated on outright seizure of Russia’s frozen assets, citing legal and economic risks. The US, Germany, France and ECB have warned mass confiscation could undermine financial stability.

However, pressure is building to direct some frozen funds toward Ukraine’s reconstruction. Earlier this month, the Biden administration backed legislation to transfer certain seized Russian assets as Ukrainian aid.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
