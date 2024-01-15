Russo-Ukrainian war, day 690: 4th Peace Summit on Ukraine’s “peace formula” held in Davos, Zelenskyy rules out frozen conflict

Exclusive

“Ironclad”: Ukrainian wheeled combat robot destroys Russian positions. The new Ironclad robot that can remotely pound Russians with heavy machine gun fire is the latest example of Ukraine’s tech-driven approach to warfare

Military

Ukraine’s army chief Zaluzhnyi visited southern frontline commanders “to increase effectiveness given the available resources”. Zaluzhnyi met with the commanders of directions and commanders of brigades.

Russia bombed grain storage facility in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. The harvest was destroyed, and the buildings were left in ruins.

Ukraine likely began using EW to counter Russian air attacks, while Russians rapidly increased the use of chemical weapons — ISW. On 13 January, Ukrainian military officials stated for the first time that electronic warfare successfully countered part of Russian missile attacks. It was previously credited only for countering drones. Meanwhile, Russian troops have increased the use of chemical weapons several times in the first weeks of 2024, ISW assessed.

As of 14 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 370000 (+840) Tanks: 6075 (+10) APV: 11302 (+33) Artillery systems: 8747 (+19) MLRS: 957 Anti-aircraft systems: 648 (+2) Aircraft: 329 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 6861 (+13) Cruise missiles : 1814 (+8) Warships/boats: 23 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 11667 (+35)



Intelligence and technology

Sweden to boost 155mm artillery ammo production for Ukraine. The move aligns with the broader EU initiative to reinforce ammunition production capabilities.

Biden says Republicans will have “an awful lot to pay for” if they don’t pass military assistance for Ukraine now. US President Joe Biden once again urged Congress to pass military and financial aid for Ukraine worth $61 billion while speaking to journalists on 13 January 2024.

International

4th Peace Summit on Ukraine held in Davos, Switzerland. Representatives of 81 countries and international organizations attended the meeting, which discussed the Ukrainian “peace formula.”

Russia and China must join Ukrainian ‘peace formula’ talks – Swiss Foreign Minister. The 4th Peace Summit on the Ukrainian “peace formula” was held in Davos, Switzerland. There were no representatives from Russia or China present.

Zelenskyy and his team will never accept freezing the war, says Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office. Ukraine does not need frozen conflicts, Ukraine needs a just peace, said Andriy Yermak.

Ukraine launches security guarantee talks with Romania. Romania has become the 9th country to start bilateral security talks with Ukraine.

EU countries buy refined Russian oil from India at record rates — Independent. India reaps additional profits from importing cut-price Russian oil and reselling refined oil to the EU markets at full price.

Ukraine is negotiating security agreements with six more countries after the UK. Talks are going on with the USA, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, and Poland to sign security agreements similar to the first such agreement that Ukraine signed with the UK on 12 January 2024, said Vladyslav Vlasyuk, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office on the TV air.

A security agreement with the UK is bilateral. Ukraine will also assist if the UK faces any future aggression—Prime Minister. The UK-Ukraine agreement on security cooperation signed on 12 January 2024 became Ukraine’s first security agreement with a NATO country and will be valid until Ukraine becomes a NATO member.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian troops saw gender-neutral bathrooms in Ukraine – Russian official. St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov claimed that Ukrainian schools have gender-neutral bathrooms. Therefore, Russian troops “do not need to explain what values we are defending.”

Romanian formers end up blocking trucks at Ukrainian crossing. Romanian farmers lifted their several-hour blockade of the key border crossing “Porubne-Siret” with Ukraine late Saturday, 13 January.

Romanian farmers block Ukraine border again. They first blocked the border for six hours on January 13.

Political and legal developments

