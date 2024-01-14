Ukraine is negotiating security agreements with six more countries after the UK

President Zelenskyy also said on 14 January 2024 that Ukraine is working with other international partners on similar agreements, not naming specific countries.

"President Zelenskyy and I agreed on a new partnership between our two countries designed to last 100 years or more," Rishi Sunak said about the Ukraine-UK security agreement signed on 12 January 2024 in Kyiv.

According to the bilateral agreement with the UK and similar possible agreements with other countries, Ukraine and its allies provide mutual security guarantees and aid in case of foreign aggression. Of course, it is primarily about the aid for Ukraine under the current conditions of the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, Ukraine also makes similar commitments should any of the ally countries face foreign aggression in the future, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed.

“In essence, this is a gradual integration into the NATO system through these security agreements,” the advisor Vlasyuk also noted, commenting on the agreements.

