Ukraine is negotiating security agreements with six more countries after the UK

Talks are going on with the USA, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, and Poland to sign security agreements similar to the first such agreement that Ukraine signed with the UK on 12 January 2024, said Vladyslav Vlasyuk, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office on the TV air.
Ukriane's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after signing the Ukraine-UK security agreement in Kyiv on 12 January 2024.
Ukriane’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after signing the Ukraine-UK security agreement in Kyiv on 12 January 2024. Photo by Presidential Office
President Zelenskyy also said on 14 January 2024 that Ukraine is working with other international partners on similar agreements, not naming specific countries.

According to the bilateral agreement with the UK and similar possible agreements with other countries, Ukraine and its allies provide mutual security guarantees and aid in case of foreign aggression. Of course, it is primarily about the aid for Ukraine under the current conditions of the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, Ukraine also makes similar commitments should any of the ally countries face foreign aggression in the future, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed.

“In essence, this is a gradual integration into the NATO system through these security agreements,” the advisor Vlasyuk also noted, commenting on the agreements.

Read more:

