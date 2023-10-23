Russo-Ukrainian war, day 606: Ukraine makes inroads near Kherson; 30k dead Russians

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainians conducted another landing across Dnipro, while Russians tried to eliminate previous bridgehead. While Russians were struggling to eliminate the previous Ukrainian bridgehead in Pishchanka and Poima on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainians landed another group 15 kilometers to the northeast. To prevent massive landings across the river, Russians would be forced to relocate more troops to the region.

Russia now adds guided air bombs to deadly missile & drone attack mix. In the first such registered case of a “new level of complexity aimed at overwhelming air defense,” Russia launched air bombs simultaneously with its usual mix

Ukraine forces reclaim western outskirts of Robotyne – ISW. Ukrainian forces made territorial gains in western Zaporizhzhia on October 21, advancing toward Novofedorivka.

Russian troops dig tunnels, use robots in assaults on Avdiivka, Ukrainian army spox says. Russia has started using new tactics to get closer to Ukrainian positions.

As of 22 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 293830 (+980) Tanks: 5081 (+18) APV: 9631 (+19) Artillery systems: 7032 (+15) MLRS: 825 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 549 (+1) Aircraft: 320 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5339 (+9) Cruise missiles : 1535 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9404 (+13)



Intelligence and technology

Canada delivers Senator MRAPs with extra blast protection to Ukraine. The new model with improved mine protection was created considering on-the-ground experience in the war against Russia.

Oryx confirms Ukraine destroyed nine Russian helicopters with ATACMS missiles. Another 15 were damaged in Ukraine’s ATACMS strikes on Berdiansk and Luhansk airfields, the OSINT group said.

Ukraine urgently seeks 10,000 military robots from domestic manufacturers. The procurement of unmanned ground vehicles is crucial for handling resupply missions, providing remote firepower, and reducing troop casualties in the face of Russian aggression.

Number of killed & wounded Russian troops reaches almost 300,000 – British intel. Notably, Russian assaults near Avdiivka have led to a 90% increase in casualties.

International

Over 50 countries to attend Ukraine Peace Formula summit in Malta. This is up from 40 countries at Ukraine’s first Peace Formula summit in Jeddah, where China took part. Now, Türkiye’s participation has been confirmed.

Czech speaker: Crimea response a “mistake” that emboldened Russia’s war. Most leaders in 2014 opted for limited sanctions, which was interpreted as weakness, Adamová said ahead of Crimean Platform summit in Prague.

$46 billion allocated for Ukraine military in US $105 billion budget request – Ukraine Amb to US. The White House has presented a budget proposal to the US Congress, seeking additional funding of approximately $105 billion, with the majority, over $60 billion, intended for Ukraine and its associated initiatives.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian S-300 nighttime strike kills six in Kharkiv. Two missiles hit a postal company building in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Political and legal developments

Washington Post: Kremlin-connected tycoon may be behind Forbes purchase. Magomed Musaev, a Russian investor and entrepreneur, claims he bought the American media giant.

New developments

Poll: Support for Ukraine worldwide at “impressive” 70%. Support was highest in Portugal, at 86%. Out of the 30 countries polled, Mexico had lowest support, at 46%.

Babel: Russian judo athletes to compete in “neutral” status despite military ties. 15 Russian judo athletes with army connections are seeking to skirt IOC guidance and compete at November’s European Championships, investigation says.

Over 30 Ukrainian writers died defending Ukraine, with more than 80 currently serving. Ukraine’s pavilion at Frankfurt Book Fair centers on the “Fragility of Existence” and environmental damage caused by war.

Ukrainians rally in multiple cities, demand increased funding for Armed Forces. In Cherkasy, Odesa, and Dnipro, citizens gathered to express their frustration over recent funding for sports and advocated for more substantial support for the military.