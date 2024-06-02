Ukraine’s air defenses downed all 25 Russia’s Shahed drones last night, Air Force says

Overnight on 1-2 June, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all 25 Russian-Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones during an overnight attack from occupied Crimea and southern Russia.

The drones, launched from the Crimean cape of Chauda, and Russia’s Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk were intercepted and shot down over the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia oblasts, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk reported, initially saying that 24 out of 25 Shaheds were downed.

Oleshchuk added that the Russian occupiers also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-K cruise missile from occupied Crimea towards Kharkiv Oblast and an S-300 surface-to-air missile from the occupied Donetsk Oblast.

In its morning bulletin on the Russian attack in the region, the Kharkiv Oblast Military administration didn’t report any details on the Russian Iskander missile attack. The Donetsk Oblast authorities reported multiple Russian attacks across the region resulting in damage to the civilian infrastructure, one civilian death, five injuries in Lyman and another three elsewhere in the region, but did not specifically attribute any damage to the S-300 missile attack.

“Fighter jets, air defense missile units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack, supported by electronic warfare means,” Oleshchuk added.

Later, the Air Force updated that the 25th Shahed drone was also destroyed by air defenses in Vinnytsia Oblast.

