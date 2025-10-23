Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1337: Russia strikes Kharkiv’s kindergarten, launches attack on Kyiv in one day

Exclusives

EU ministers condemn Putin's Budapest visit as Hungary vows to welcome ICC fugitive The choice of venue carries bitter historical irony for Ukraine, where Kyiv surrendered its nuclear arsenal for security promises Moscow now violates.

Military

Russia begins massive nuclear exercises as Budapest meeting on peace in Ukraine stalls As Marco Rubio signals a lack of progress in peace talks, Moscow answers with force, reportedly blurring lines between training and strategic messaging.

Ukraine strikes munitions plant and naval fuel hub deep inside Russia Long-range drones cripple key munitions and naval fuel infrastructure

Storm Shadows strike major Russian munitions plant in growing strategic campaign The Bryansk Chemical Plant not only produced ammunition but also served as a frontline artillery repair hub for Russian troops

Lithuania tests heavy machine guns and missiles against drones 10km from Belarus border Lithuania's parliament allowed military forces to engage drones operating illegally in restricted airspace, a policy shift triggered after a Russian Gerber drone penetrated Lithuanian territory and forced government officials into shelter.

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian firm to bring 450 km/h drone interceptor to NATO markets Ukraine's high-speed interceptors built to hit enemy drones may soon also be hitting defense markets in the US and allied states.

Ukraine signs framework to acquire 100-150 Gripen fighter jets of new generation type The letter of intent Zelenskyy signed in Linköping creates a framework for potential deliveries but not immediate aircraft transfers.

Swedish defense giant plans to produce air defense systems in Ukraine More than 25 foreign defense companies are now localizing weapons production in Ukraine, with Swedish giant Saab AB becoming the latest to join the effort

Belgian defense chief says Ukraine to receive F-16s in 12-18 months Ukraine will receive Belgian F-16 fighters once the country closes its NATO air defense gap with operational F-35s, Defense Minister Theo Francken said on 21 Oct.

Ukraine's upgraded Sea Baby drones now can travel 1,500 km carrying two tons of explosives Brig. Gen. "Hunter" Lukashevych confirms that Sea Baby units targeted the Crimean bridge supports, damaging the illegal crossing to the occupied peninsula.

Trump cancels Putin summit, but Kremlin already achieved its goal on Tomahawks Russia's reflexive control campaign successfully delayed missile deliveries, experts say

International

Norway pledges $140 mn for Ukrainian energy as Zelenskyy begins Nordic tour Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on 22 October for talks with PM Store, days after Trump suggested ending the war at current frontlines with Russia keeping occupied territories. Støre said Europeans "very much support" Zelenskyy

"While Ukraine fights, we have time to prepare": Lithuanian ex-health minister volunteers as frontline medic in Ukraine Dr. Aurimas Pečkauskas believes his acquired knowledge can help Lithuania's health system prepare for potential military threats from Russia and strengthen the nation's defense readiness in the event of a crisis.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine faces nationwide blackouts after Russia destroys 60% of gas production Ukraine will spend $2.6 billion on fuel imports this winter after Russian strikes destroyed approximately 60 percent of its natural gas production, Bloomberg reported

Russia "spits in face" of peace advocates, Zelenskyy says as Russian drones strike Kharkiv kindergarten, injuring kids At least three explosions hit Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, with one Russian drone striking a private kindergarten in Kholodnohirskyi district

Zelenskyy says Russia "doesn't feel enough pressure" to end war as four killed in Kyiv Oblast strikes, including two children Russia launched attacks on at least five Ukrainian oblasts overnight on 22 October, killing at least seven people and injuring more than a dozen others

Political and legal developments

Russia demands full Donbas control in unofficial document to US, contradicting Trump's freeze proposal Russia delivered an informal diplomatic document to the US, demanding control of all of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast and barring NATO troops from Ukraine under any peace deal

