Norway pledges $140 mn for Ukrainian energy as Zelenskyy begins Nordic tour

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on 22 October, for talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, NRK reported.

Zelenskyy landed at Gardermoen Airport under strict security measures. First Lady Olena Zelenska and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha accompanied him on the trip.

"This will be a historic meeting, absolutely," Sybiha told NRK.

Store confirmed that recent developments have shifted the focus of territorial discussions. "What has happened in recent days is that the starting point for territorial issues is the frontline. The one that exists now," the Norwegian prime minister said.

Norway announced an additional 1.5 billion kroner in aid to secure electricity and heating in Ukraine. "Norway's support for Ukraine is strong and continues. It is crucial to have close dialogue with Ukrainian authorities, so that the support meets the needs on the ground in Ukraine," Store said.

The meeting comes days after Zelenskyy's visit to Washington D.C., where he met with US President Donald Trump. Following that meeting, Trump stated that the war should end at current frontlines, with Russia largely retaining the territories it controls.

"We think they should just stop where the lines are now," Trump said, according to Reuters. He added: "It's divided up now. I think 78 % of the country is already taken by Russia."

When asked if he had asked Zelenskyy to cede the entire Donbas region to Russia, Trump answered no. "Let it be what it is."

Store emphasized the importance of a united European response. "I was in conversations with Zelenskyj after that meeting with Trump. Europeans very much support his position. This meeting is to talk further with Ukraine as part of the conversations Ukraine has with European partners," he said.

Asked whether the meeting was arranged because European leaders are uncertain about Trump and his intentions toward Putin, Støre responded: "This is an issue that is in motion, and then it is important that Europe stands together."

Zelenskyy is scheduled to travel to Sweden later Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. According to a press release from the Swedish government, they will discuss the war in Ukraine and defense cooperation.

The visit occurs as Russian attacks continue. Overnight on 22 October, six people, including two children, were killed in an attack on Kyiv.

"The massive attack continues. Please stay in shelters," Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk wrote on X. The attack targeted energy facilities and the power grid, carried out with both drones and missiles.

Last week in Washington, Zelenskyy sought to secure Tomahawk missiles, which have a range five times greater than the ATACMS missiles Ukraine has previously received from the US. He left without obtaining them.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed confidence in US support.

"We trust the USA, and we trust that Trump wants to end this war," he said.

On 20 October, Trump said he does not believe Ukraine will win the war against Russia. "They can still win it. I don't think they will, but they can still win it," he told reporters, according to Reuters.

Trump also commented on postponing a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. "I'm not interested in a wasted meeting," Trump told journalists in the Oval Office.