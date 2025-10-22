Ukraine faces nationwide blackouts after Russia destroys 60% of gas production

The Institute for the Study of War assesses that Russia has conducted intensified strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure each fall and winter since 2022 in an effort to degrade Ukraine's energy security and industrial capacity and demoralize the Ukrainian populace. The ongoing long-range strike campaign is an indicator of the Kremlin's disinterest in peace, according to ISW.

Russian forces launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of 20-21 October, deploying 98 drones and six missiles that killed at least six people and caused widespread power outages across the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force and local officials.

The attack is part of a systematic campaign that has eliminated roughly 60% of Ukraine's natural gas production, forcing the country to spend $2.06 billion on fuel imports this winter.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk Oblast, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk Oblast, and 98 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other drones from multiple directions. Ukrainian forces downed 58 drones, but all six missiles and 37 drones struck 10 locations, with downed debris falling on two additional locations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces are striking such infrastructure daily ahead of winter.

Some 29 people, including five children, were injured in the capital. Three people were killed in the Kyiv Oblast, according to authorities.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported that all Ukrainian oblasts are introducing power outage schedules following the strikes against energy infrastructure in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The ministry said Russian forces are circling drones over damaged power facilities to prevent repairs and that "there are no military targets near the energy facilities that Russian forces are striking."

Ukrainska Pravda previously reported that recent Russian strikes aim to create a blackout in Ukraine by destroying generation capabilities in eastern Ukraine, where consumption is higher, while gradually stopping electricity flow from west to east.

Zelenskyy said the overnight attack demonstrates that Russia "doesn't feel enough pressure" for prolonging the war.