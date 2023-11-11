Russo-Ukrainian war, day 625: Ukraine destroys two Russian warships in Crimea

Exclusives

Military

Ukrainian woman killed by Russian kamikaze drone in Nikopol. A 67-year-old woman was killed and a 68-year-old man was injured when two Russian drones attacked a residential area in southeastern Ukraine.

Russia’s new Lancet suicide drone model evades Ukraine’s defenses. Ukraine’s Air Force is advising troops to shoot down Russia’s new Lancet drones before they can hit targets, as the upgraded model can now penetrate anti-drone nets.

Russian volunteer corps allegedly killed FSB lieutenant colonel in Bryansk. The “resistance group” known as the Russian volunteer corps has claimed responsibility for the killing of a high-ranking FSB officer in Bryansk Oblast, Serhiy Shaty.

Ukraine hit two Russian small landing craft with naval drones. Ukrainian forces successfully strike Russian amphibious assault ships in occupied Crimea overnight, also damaging armored vehicles aboard, according to Ukraine’s intelligence agency.

Updated: Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Crimea again. Since August 2022, explosions have been heard in Russian-occupied Crimea almost every day. As per Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, there are many options for the de-occupation of Crimea, but “it is impossible without military action.”

Ukraine downs 5 of 6 Russian drones, missiles in overnight raids. In a Russian night attack across Ukraine, private houses were damaged in Cherkasy oblast.

As of 10 November 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 309520 (+800)

Tanks: 5317 (+1)

APV: 10017 (+3)

Artillery systems: 7484 (+14)

MLRS: 877 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 578 (+1)

Aircraft: 322

Helicopters: 324

UAV: 5593 (+26)

Cruise missiles: 1558 (+1)

Warships/boats: 20

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9876 (+23)

Intelligence and technology

British intel: Russian pilot hit civilian ship due to its poor weapons employment tactics. Russian anti-radar missile hit a civilian Liberian flagged cargo ship in Odesa port, killing a harbour pilot, injuring three crew members, citizens of the Philippines.

ISW: Russia likely faces trouble redeploying troops to Kherson front. ISW assessed that any potential Russian redeployment to the Kherson direction will likely degrade the Russian ability to sustain other operations and efforts

International

Zelenskyy: Russia not elected to UN’s top court for the first time since 1946. For the first time in 77 years, Russia will have no judge on the ICJ after UN rejected its candidate in voting at both the Security Council and General Assembly. Instead, Australia, Mexico, Romania, South Africa and the US won ICJ seats.

Humanitarian and social impact

Reporting Ukraine Guide provides critical support for foreign journalists in Ukraine. Lviv Media Forum team has launched a comprehensive online platform called Reporting Ukraine Guide to support foreign journalists covering the Russian war against Ukraine. The website offers specialized resources tailored to the needs of media professionals working in war zones and newly liberated territories.

Ukraine evacuated 160 more Ukrainians and nine Moldavians from Gaza over past day. According to Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, “there are people who were refused to leave by local law enforcement because of their alleged involvement with Hamas.”

App brings key Euromaidan revolution sites to virtual life. Barricades, the “Christmas tree,” and other iconic sites of Ukraine’s 2014 revolution are now viewable in augmented reality.

New developments

Western sanctions slow down Internet in Russian regions. The speed of mobile Internet has dropped in several regions of Russia due to the lack of equipment for cellular networks.

