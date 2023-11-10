App brings key Euromaidan revolution sites to virtual life

The National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity has brought ten of the most iconic sites of Ukraine’s 2014 Revolution of Dignity to life in augmented reality. Users can now view 3D models of important protest sites and objects in central Kyiv through a smartphone app.

“This project is not just about recreating objects, but also about our monument conservation efforts,” said Olga Salo, deputy director of the Museum and curator of the project. “Thanks to augmented reality, these spatial locations gain meaning as tangible, concrete assets. This allows us to convey the values of Maidan even better.”

The project was created with over 15,000 photos from the time of the Euromaidan revolution, which erupted against then-president Viktor Yanukovych’s pro-Russian swerve against Ukraine’s EU integration in November 2013 but grew into a general pro-democracy movement. Following three months of protests, during which over 100 protesters were killed, Yanukovych fled Ukraine while Russia occupied Crimea and fostered a war in Eastern Ukraine, thus opening a new era in Ukraine’s modern history.

“While preparing the project, we repeatedly experienced nostalgia,” said Anastasia Gaidukevych-Kachuro, research associate at the Museum. “Behind every photo is a huge number of faces, memories, and events.”

All photos: Maidan Museum

The app features barricades near the TsUM department store, Trade Unions Building, and Yevropeiska Ploshcha, as well as Vul. Hrushevskoho and the alley of Heavenly Hundred Heroes, which honors protesters shot by government snipers. It also shows elements of the tent city, the “Christmas tree” structure, and the Art Barricade. Museum artifacts like shields and helmets are presented in 3D.

“Young people who were never at Maidan can now see what the barricades, ‘Christmas tree’, and tent city actually looked like,” said Artem Chygyrynskyi of ADVIN, the company that developed the models and app. “We sought to bring people’s perceptions as close as possible to how it really was ten years ago.”

The Ministry of Culture sees the project as useful for educators. “Many who don’t carry the memory of Maidan events will now be able to imagine how it really was,” said Acting Minister Rostyslav Karandeiev.

The Museum invites everyone to view the augmented reality objects or join guided tours. Those wishing to share memories or donate items can write to [email protected].

