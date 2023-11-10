Russo-Ukrainian war, day 624: Ukraine makes battlefield gains despite Russian attacks

Exclusive

Is the West’s slow-walk strategy dooming Ukraine? General Zaluzhnyi’s memo says yes. Here is how to read between the lines of Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief’s essay on what Ukraine needs to defeat Russia

North Korean arms transfers to Russia estimated over 500,000 artillery rounds in two months, OSINT group says. An investigative study, supported by satellite imagery and cargo analysis, confirms the delivery of 500,000 artillery rounds from North Korea to Russia within two months.

Partisans and activists checkmate Russian occupiers in Ukraine’s deadly stealth war. In a lethal game of cat-and-mouse, the Ukrainian underground defies the threat of jail, torture, and death to bomb, spraypaint, and spike moonshine while waiting for liberation

Brussels backs EU membership talks for Ukraine. Here’s what happens next. The debate is still set to happen at a summit in mid-December, but the approval of the European Commission sends a powerful signal to Ukraine, which was in 2014 invaded by Russia for choosing the path towards the EU.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainians use machine gun trap to destroy Russian unit in seconds. Ukraine’s military transports heavy equipment over the Dnipro River, pushes Russians back, establishes new footholds, and poses a dilemma for Russia over reinforcing Kherson Oblast.

Russia says Ukraine launched another missile attack on Sevastopol in occupied Crimea. Russian air defense units have shot down a Neptune anti-ship missile near over the Black Sea near Sevastopol in Crimea annexed in 2014, occupation authorities said.

ISW: Ukraine’s winter plans include continued counteroffensives. Ukraine continues counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut and in the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and is resolute in its intention to sustain these actions during the winter months, ISW says.

Intelligence and technology

Air Force: F-16 Ukrainian pilot training not started in Romania yet. Ukraine’s Air Force says Ukrainian pilot training for F-16 fighter jets has not yet begun in Romania, where a training center is being prepared. Currently, the training is taking place in the US and elsewhere in Europe.

International

Sky News: Hungary says EU should not begin membership talks with Kyiv. Hungary says the EU should not begin membership talks with Ukraine and instead should offer Kyiv some sort of “privileged partnership,” according to Sky News.

White House: Current US funds for Ukraine are 96% depleted. The White House says progress on the fronts in Ukraine is slow, necessitating continued aid, as Congressional disputes hinder funding efforts.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine returns three children to their families. The Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament, the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, and the Save Ukraine organization have returned three children to Ukraine-controlled territory, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Ukraine investigates over thousand cases of torture by Russian troops against civilians. Ukraine’s Security Service is investigating over a thousand cases of torture by the Russian military against civilians committed since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022, according to the ZMINA Human Rights Center.

Crimean Tatar political prisoner requires urgent medical assistance, human rights defenders say. Crimean Tatar Remzi Memetov who was sentenced to 8.9 years in prison by the Russian occupation authorities needs a consultation of a neurologist, his wife told activists of the Crimean Solidarity.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine says alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite Russia’s attack on civilian vessel￼. Ukraine’s alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite a Russian missile attack on a civilian vessel, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov claimed.

WSJ: Russia tries to get back parts from defense systems it sold abroad to replenish weapons used in war in Ukraine. Russia is trying to retrieve parts from defense systems it exported to Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus, and Brazil in an attempt to replenish its stocks of weapons used for the war in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Ukraine to spend half of 2024 budget on defense, prime minister claims. Ukraine’s parliament has approved a state budget for 2024 with half of all state spending to go on defense as Kyiv continues to repel Russia’s military aggression.

New developments

Decommunization: Kyiv City dismantled over 60 Soviet monuments, 56 more slated for removal. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is actively decommunizing its public space, having removed 60+ Soviet monuments and targeting 56 more, according to local authorities.

As of 09 Nov 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 308720 (+1080)

Tanks: 5316 (+15)

APV: 10014 (+18)

Artillery systems: 7475 (+36)

MLRS: 875 (+3)

Anti-aircraft systems: 577 (+5)

Aircraft: 322

Helicopters: 324

UAV: 5593 (+26)

Cruise missiles : 1557 (+1)

Warships/boats: 20

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9853 (+39)