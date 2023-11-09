Decommunization: Kyiv City dismantled over 60 Soviet monuments, 56 more slated for removal

Amid the ongoing decommunization, more than 60 monuments and other objects that are “to be removed from public space” have already been demolished in Kyiv, according to Hanna Starostenko, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Liga reports.

Those slated for removal are items that still retain the status of a monument of national importance, Starostenko said.

“Monuments and memorial plaques representing the Soviet and imperial past have no place in the capital. Together with experts and representatives of specialized institutions, we are carrying out large-scale work to finally remove from the public space all those objects that glorify the aggressor country,” she said.

Starostenko also added that six more objects are next in line, including monuments to Russia Poet Pushkin, Soviet military commander Shchors, the crew of the Tarashchanets Soviet armored train, and others, but they cannot be dismantled without the government removing their protected status.

At a meeting of the interagency working group, a list of 56 objects was additionally agreed upon, which are also to be removed from the city’s public space, Starostenko said.

