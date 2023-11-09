Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine investigates over thousand cases of torture by Russian troops against civilians

byOlena Mukhina
09/11/2023
1 minute read
Hospital in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, damaged by Russian attack on 3 Ocotber 2023. Credit: Kharkiv RMA
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Security Service is investigating over a thousand cases of torture by the Russian military against civilians committed since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022, according to the ZMINA Human Rights Center.

“Over a thousand criminal investigations into acts of violence by Russian soldiers towards the civilian population (torture, beatings, and other violent actions) are underway,” the Security Service said. 

Earlier, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine gathered evidence that the Russian military and the occupation authorities did not provide medical assistance to Ukrainians after torture, simulated their execution, and forced civilians to take unknown substances, leading to fatal cases.

Some illegally detained citizens could not endure torture and committed suicide.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts