Ukraine investigates over thousand cases of torture by Russian troops against civilians

Ukraine’s Security Service is investigating over a thousand cases of torture by the Russian military against civilians committed since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022, according to the ZMINA Human Rights Center.

“Over a thousand criminal investigations into acts of violence by Russian soldiers towards the civilian population (torture, beatings, and other violent actions) are underway,” the Security Service said.

Earlier, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine gathered evidence that the Russian military and the occupation authorities did not provide medical assistance to Ukrainians after torture, simulated their execution, and forced civilians to take unknown substances, leading to fatal cases.

Some illegally detained citizens could not endure torture and committed suicide.

