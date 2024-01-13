New French foreign minister visits Kyiv to affirm long-term support

Stéphane Séjourné, the newly appointed French Foreign Minister, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of January 13, as confirmed by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The French Foreign Ministry stated that Séjourné’s visit aims to continue France’s diplomatic efforts in Ukraine and reaffirm France’s commitment to its allies and the civilian population.

During his visit, Séjourné is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Séjourné himself confirmed his arrival in Kyiv via Twitter, emphasizing that Ukraine has been defending its sovereignty and securing the safety of Europe for nearly two years. “France’s assistance is long-term. This is what I came to convey during my first trip to Kyiv,” he added.

🇺🇦🇫🇷🇪🇺Depuis près de 2 ans, l’Ukraine est en première ligne pour défendre sa souveraineté et assurer la sécurité de l’Europe. L’aide de la France s’inscrit dans la durée. C’est ce que je suis venu dire à Kiev pour mon premier déplacement. pic.twitter.com/xyAlKyKPs3 — Stéphane Séjourné (@steph_sejourne) January 13, 2024

As reported by “Suspilne”, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Séjourné honored the memory of the fallen at the Wall of Remembrance for those who died for Ukraine in Kyiv’s Mykhailivska Square, where they laid flowers.

The visit was initially planned for the former Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, but recent reshuffles in the French government led to Séjourné’s appointment.

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Gabriel Attal as the new Prime Minister following the resignation of his predecessor Elisabeth Borne. The Elysée Palace revealed the new French government lineup, where most key ministers from Borne’s cabinet retained their positions, but the Foreign Minister role saw a change.

It’s noteworthy that Attal, who has maternal roots in Odesa, is the youngest individual to hold this position. For a detailed read about Attal, refer to the article “The First After Napoleon.”