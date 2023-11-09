WSJ: Russia tries to get back parts from defense systems it sold abroad to replenish weapons used in war in Ukraine

Russia is trying to retrieve parts from defense systems it exported to Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus, and Brazil in an attempt to replenish its stocks of weapons used for the war in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Last April, a Russian delegation asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to give back more than a hundred engines from Russian helicopters during its visit to Cairo.

Sisi agreed and deliveries of about 150 engines are likely to start soon, sources familiar with the matter said.

Those talks were part of Moscow’s push to seek help from its arms customers, who have bought Russian aircraft, missiles, and air-defense systems for decades.

Throughout the year, Russia held talks with officials from Pakistan, Belarus, and Brazil to try to acquire engines for its helicopters lost on the Ukrainian battlefield, according to the sources.

