Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

WSJ: Russia tries to get back parts from defense systems it sold abroad to replenish weapons used in war in Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
09/11/2023
1 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russia is trying to retrieve parts from defense systems it exported to Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus, and Brazil in an attempt to replenish its stocks of weapons used for the war in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Last April, a Russian delegation asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to give back more than a hundred engines from Russian helicopters during its visit to Cairo.

Sisi agreed and deliveries of about 150 engines are likely to start soon, sources familiar with the matter said.

Those talks were part of Moscow’s push to seek help from its arms customers, who have bought Russian aircraft, missiles, and air-defense systems for decades.

Throughout the year, Russia held talks with officials from Pakistan, Belarus, and Brazil to try to acquire engines for its helicopters lost on the Ukrainian battlefield, according to the sources.

Read more 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts