Exclusives
|The end of Russia's energy empire in Central Asia: pipelines, politics, and payback. Russia's Central Asian energy empire is collapsing—and investors still betting on Moscow are making a costly mistake.
|Analysis of two months of deep strikes explains what Ukraine really targets at Russian oil refineries. The study reveals a deliberate focus on refinery processing units, whose loss cripples output far more than visible explosions do.
|Russia's punitive psychiatry now spreads to kids in occupied Ukraine—their crime is being Ukrainian. Forty-eight Ukrainian children now sit in psychiatric facilities across occupied Donetsk, undergoing forced "treatment" with powerful antipsychotic drugs.
|Ukraine's Navy doesn't exist—except it kind of does, and it's brilliant. At 2 am, they rip their mooring rope racing to engage 17 Shaheds.