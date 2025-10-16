Support us on Patreon
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1330: Russia’s Central Asian energy empire continues its collapse

Ukraine launched coordinated long-range drone strikes against Russia’s petroleum infrastructure, hitting oil facilities in Rostov Oblast and the Volgograd refinery.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
16/10/2025
4 minute read
Exclusives

The end of Russia's energy empire in Central Asia: pipelines, politics, and payback. Russia's Central Asian energy empire is collapsing—and investors still betting on Moscow are making a costly mistake.
Analysis of two months of deep strikes explains what Ukraine really targets at Russian oil refineries. The study reveals a deliberate focus on refinery processing units, whose loss cripples output far more than visible explosions do.
Russia's punitive psychiatry now spreads to kids in occupied Ukraine—their crime is being Ukrainian. Forty-eight Ukrainian children now sit in psychiatric facilities across occupied Donetsk, undergoing forced "treatment" with powerful antipsychotic drugs.
Ukraine's Navy doesn't exist—except it kind of does, and it's brilliant. At 2 am, they rip their mooring rope racing to engage 17 Shaheds.

Military

Ukrainian drones devastate oil pumping hub in Russia's Rostov Oblast, satellite imagery reveals. Ukraine's long-range drones struck deep into Russian territory, disabling a key oil station and disrupting fuel supplies across the Rostov region "Out of ten Russian infantry soldiers, seven are eliminated": Kyiv's defenses turn Oskil river into trap on Kupiansk front. A gas pipeline once used by Russian forces to sneak under Kupiansk was flooded by Ukrainian units, blocking underwater infiltration and forcing the enemy into exposed crossings. Russia Day in Siberia silenced — entire cities cut off as Ukraine's cyberattack hits key internet provider. Ukrainian cyber specialists targeted Orion Telecom, causing $834,000 in damages. Ukraine conducts daring operation that reaches into occupied Crimea to find collaborator involved in Russia's war crimes in Kherson. After the liberation of right-bank Kherson, the man tried to lie low at home. Volgograd oil refinery hit repeatedly as Ukraine targets fuel supplies for Russian military operations. The facility is the largest petroleum products manufacturer in Russia's Southern Federal District, with an annual processing capacity of 14.8 million tons. Ukraine confirms repeated strike on Feodosia oil terminal used for Russian fuel military supply. The General Staff stated that defense forces struck the Marine Oil Terminal in occupied Crimea to weaken the aggressor country's offensive and military-economic potential.

Intelligence and technology

Slovakia may end Zuzana 2 production as lessons from Ukraine reshape artillery priorities. Buyers now demand automatic turrets, armored cabins, and rapid deployability, signaling the end of Zuzana 2 and the rise of Eva M2 on 6×6 chassis. Netherlands to give Kyiv 90M euros for attack, recon drone production. Dutch investment ensures Ukrainian drone programs don't just innovate but also scale quickly. UK delivers 85,000 drones to Ukraine in six months, warns allies must outpace Putin. UK's £600 million investment delivers 85,000 drones to Ukraine as Defense Secretary warns NATO must accelerate production

International

Tallinn bans Russian prosecutor and judge who sentenced Narva museum head to 10 years in prison over anti-Putin posters. The installation appeared on Narva Castle walls facing Ivangorod during Russia's Victory Day celebrations broadcast. Swedish MP becomes OSCE special envoy for abducted Ukrainian children. Russia erases their identity and turns into future soldiers. Carina Ödebrink will lead international efforts to address Russia's forced removal of more than 19,000 Ukrainian children from occupied territories. NATO considers unified rules for downing aircraft that violates Europe airspace, suspected to be Russian
. The discussions will center on creating clear guidelines for when members can engage hostile aircraft, particularly fighter jets equipped with air-to-ground missiles.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian terror strikes on Ukraine's energy grid cause widespread power outages. Emergency power cuts across seven regions lasted during the morning, leaving millions of Ukrainian without electricity, but were lifted later in the day. Ukraine rescues young man from occupied Crimea after he faced Russian army conscription. His case illustrates how Russia systematically converts Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories into combatants against their own country. Kyiv draws red line in Odesa, placing city under new military administration led by Donbas war veteran. The move signals Kyiv's intent to secure Odesa against pro-Russian influence while keeping civilian governance under close wartime oversight. Russia owes Georgia $275 million for war crimes, ECtHR rules. European Court finds Moscow responsible for systematic human rights abuses in occupied Georgian territory, adding to hundreds of millions in unpaid judgments. Georgian government bans all communications for five arrested opposition leaders. Tbilisi imposes total isolation on protest organizers, blocking phone calls, family visits, and letters in what rights groups call solitary-style detention. Read our earlier daily review here.

