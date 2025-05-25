Support us on Patreon
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1186: Russia fires 9 ballistic missiles at Kyiv — while doing “peace” prisoner swap with Ukraine

Russia hit Kyiv with missiles and drones, then handed over 307 Ukrainian prisoners on day two of a high-profile swap.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
25/05/2025
5 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1186: Russia fires 9 ballistic missiles at Kyiv — while doing "peace" prisoner swap with Ukraine

Military

“I heard boom and glass flew on the balcony”: Russian massive attack on Ukraine injures civilians, destroys homes. Kyiv suffered the most damage, with a few apartments of civilians completely or partially burnt down.

Sky News: What’s left of Russia’s Kursk army is staring down Kharkiv. Analysts say Moscow’s depleted units near Kharkiv may be preparing for a limited summer push.

Russia levels strategic Ukrainian rail hub near Kharkiv as Putin pushes “buffer zone” plan. 90% of Kupiansk lies in ruins after Russian strikes, with almost no civilians left.

The Telegraph: Putin’s new “chokehold” war strategy is working—but so is Ukraine’s dynamic counterpunch. Russia is pressing hard with drones, bombs, and infantry—but Ukraine is staying mobile and striking back.

Frontline report: Ukraine turns Russian motorbike assault into “graveyard for invaders” in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces suffered catastrophic losses attempting to sever Ukrainian supply lines in the Kurakhove direction by advancing on motorcycles and quad-bikes, destroyed by Ukrainian drone strikes and minefields.

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s factory supplying batteries for bombs and missiles second night in a row. The Energiya plant in Yelets manufactures guidance system batteries for aviation bombs and Iskander missiles used to attack Ukraine. The drones also targeted a facility which manufactures components for explosives and rocket fuel.

As of 24 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 979830 (+1130)
  • Tanks: 10852 (+11)
  • APV: 22622 (+47)
  • Artillery systems: 28201 (+36)
  • MLRS: 1395 (+5)
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 1169 (+2)
  • Aircraft: 372
  • Helicopters: 336
  • UAV: 37177 (+232)
  • Cruise missiles: 3197
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 49639 (+232)
  • Special equipment: 3895

Intelligence and Technology

Bloomberg: Europe can’t make enough weapons for Ukraine—so it wants to buy American. Europe can’t build fast enough—so it’s eyeing American weapons for Ukraine.

Russia’s anti-drone cloaks are useless—and troops keep sticking their heads out. Drone footage shows Russian soldiers visible to thermal sensors as faulty gear and poor training leave heads and limbs exposed.

Ukraine clears combat-ready Varta 2 armored vehicle to face Russian forces. Defense company Ukrainian Armor confirms the infantry mobility vehicle passed all trials and is mass-production-ready.

International

Ukraine says Russia aims to exclude US from peace talks, while Kyiv wants Trump’s involvement. The US under Trump administration has signaled that America is prepared to step back if Russia proves unwilling to cooperate.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Kyiv man attempts suicide in bomb shelter during record Russian missile strike. A 23-year-old man attempted suicide in a Kyiv bomb shelter as Russian missiles and drones hit the capital during one of the war’s largest overnight attacks.

Russian forces executed over 150 POWs from Ukraine intelligence units as part of systematic policy. Russian soldiers receive authorization from Russia’s highest military leadership for these killings, with one brigade commander reportedly instructing troops that “prisoners are not needed – shoot them on the spot.”

Read our earlier daily review here.

