Bloomberg: Europe can’t make enough weapons for Ukraine—so it wants to buy American

European leaders are rushing to keep Ukraine armed amid signs that President Donald Trump is scaling back direct US involvement in the war, according to Bloomberg. One emerging strategy: Europe could purchase American-made weapons and send them to Ukraine themselves.

US military aid has been vital to Ukraine’s defense, supplying advanced weapons like HIMARS and Patriot systems that Europe can’t match. Experts warn that without continued US support, Ukraine’s ability to hold off Russian forces would be significantly weakened.

With US arms deliveries halted and peace talks stalling, the urgency is growing. Sources familiar with the situation say Russia is preparing for a new summer offensive while dragging out negotiations with Trump.

Europe seeks alternatives as US steps back

“Europe has neither the stocks of arms nor the capacity to make them in large enough volume,” Bloomberg reports. That makes US weapons—whether donated or sold—indispensable.

Trump has signaled his intent to withdraw, saying:

“This is a European situation. It should have remained a European situation.”

While the White House has cut off weapons deliveries and rejected appeals to maintain sanctions, US intelligence sharing with Ukraine may continue. Experts say this could still help Ukraine maintain its defensive positions.

US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. Illustrative photo from open sources

Time is running out

Weapons transfers approved under former President Joe Biden are expected to run out by summer, creating a critical supply gap. Europe currently lacks the capacity to make up for the shortfall.

Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said:

“It’s certainly suboptimal, but it’s not the total worst case” if the US exits while still allowing arms sales and intelligence sharing.

Samuel Charap from RAND noted that Ukraine’s increasing use of domestically produced drones could help offset the loss of direct US funding, saying, “It’s not going to be catastrophic.”

EU plans new sanctions on Russia

As part of its response, the European Union is preparing additional sanctions targeting Russia. Measures under consideration include:

Cutting over 20 Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system

Lowering the oil price cap

Potentially banning Nord Stream pipelines

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested 10 Patriot air defense batteries from the US, but is still awaiting a response. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has asked NATO allies to provide more, though many are hesitant to give up air defense systems needed at home.

High stakes for Trump and the West

Charles Kupchan of the Council on Foreign Relations warned that providing Ukraine with US-made weapons—whether purchased or donated—is essential:

“It’s the only way to convince Putin to end the war.”

He also cautioned that Trump could face political consequences if Ukraine falls, saying:

“Ukraine becomes Trump’s Afghanistan, if not worse.”

The European “buy American” strategy could offer a middle ground—supporting Ukraine’s defense while allowing Trump to reduce visible US involvement.